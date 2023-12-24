Fans of the cult soap The Bold and the Beautiful, shown in the Netherlands on RTL 4, are having an exciting time. The doyen of the series, Eric Forrester, is in a coma and doesn't seem to make it. This means that actor John McCook (79) would disappear from the soap after 36 years. The soup is probably not eaten that hot, but the question is whether that is good news for the character.

