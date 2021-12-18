A night of contestation but also of tension. It is the one lived in a city interested more in corporate events than in the match against the Italian champions. Outside the stadium, before the match, a group of young people targeted a minibus with Nerazzurri fans headed for the away sector; Smoke bombs were also lit and firecrackers exploded with the police committed to driving away the most troublemakers.

A STOP

–

One from Salerno was arrested, others could be identified in the next few hours. Inside the Arechi, the Salernitana fans shouted their anger against Lotito and the sports director Fabiani, also collecting the solidarity of the opposing ultras. “Liberate la Salernitana”, one of the most popular choirs, while in a banner displayed in the Curva Sud an invitation was addressed to the president of Federcalcio Gravina to keep the “promise”, that is to confirm the exclusion of the club from the championship in the event of failure to sell the shareholdings by 31 December.