Tension in Paris: PSG fans surround Neymar’s house and ask for his departure

Some 300 fans called on Wednesday for the resignation of the PSG leadership, led by its president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, in a protest organized outside the club’s administrative headquarters, in Boulogne-Billancourt (southwest of Paris). There were insults towards Messi. Perol later, the ultras went to Neymar’s house.



Shouts like “Neymar, go for a walk!”, “We are fed up with mercenaries: throw out Messi” and “above all, we must throw out Al-Khelaifi” were heard during the concentration at the club headquarters.

The objective of the fans is to show that “things have to change” in a “structured and intelligent” way.

It is not the first time that the CUP requests the head of the Qatari leadership. Last year he also sued him in the middle of the Parque de los Príncipes stadium.



The fans’ frustration with the club’s stars, led by Messi and Neymar, has been palpable for some time, especially after the Champions League eliminations (eighth against Real Madrid in 2022 and also eighth against Bayern in Munich in 2023). Not even having what is considered the best footballer of the 21st century in a lead with Kylian Mbappé and Neymar has been enough to lift a trophy, which is the real goal of PSG management.

Attacks on Neymar

Ultras insult Lionel Messi.

PSG fans went to the residence of Brazilian Neymar, another of the team’s figures that is under criticism.

The Ultras hurled insults towards the player. There they sang to him that he is leaving the team, There is a climate of tension in Paris.

