The army in Niger has closed its airspace ‘until further notice’ because of the ‘threat of an armed intervention’. On Sunday evening, the ultimatum of West African countries expired to reverse the coup and otherwise face possible violence. The new military regime seems to be heading for a confrontation and is supported by neighboring countries Mali and Burkina Faso.
Caspar Naber
Latest update:
06:21
