After the fragile ceasefire between the authorities of the separatist region of Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan, which claims that territory as its own, the situation in the enclave on September 22 is “extremely tense,” said the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinian. , who announced that his Government is preparing to receive some 40,000 people. The premier faces calls to resign after the majority-Armenian region was forced to surrender to Azerbaijani troops. Baku promises possible amnesty for fighters and delivery of humanitarian aid.

Fear and mistrust in Nagorno Karabakh; jubilation and promises of amnesty and humanitarian aid in Azerbaijan.

Two days after the fragile ceasefire – which ended with a 24-hour attack by Azerbaijani troops and left at least 200 people dead – fear in the separatist region is evident.

Thousands of people are hiding in basements, at a time when the enclave remains surrounded by Baku forces, according to a spokeswoman for the enclave authorities. Other residents are taking shelter in makeshift tents set up by Russian peacekeepers in the region.

“The situation in Stepanakert is horrible, Azerbaijani troops are all over the city, they are on the outskirts and people fear that Azerbaijani soldiers could enter the city at any time and start the killings,” said the territory’s government spokeswoman. separatist, Armine Hayrapetyan.

Both Stepanakert, the capital of the region, and other areas of Nagorno Karabakh are without most basic services since the lightning operation launched by the Azerbaijani Army last Tuesday, September 19, to “recover” the region, located in the territory of Azerbaijan, but populated by a majority of ethnic Armenians, who resist Baku’s control.

“There is no electricity, gas, food, fuel, Internet or telephone connection. People are hiding in the basements (…) We have so many victims, dead and injured,” said Hayrapetyan.

Video capture taken from material published by the Russian Ministry of Defense on September 21, 2023, which shows Armenian civilians in a makeshift camp, set up at a Russian military base near Stepanakert, capital of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh . © Russian Ministry of Defense/Via AFP

Although on Wednesday, cornered by bombing by Baku troops, the authorities of the separatist territory agreed to lay down their weapons and hand over the remaining equipment of the Azerbaijani Army, on Thursday they clarified that they must receive security guarantees before proceeding to hand over the weapons.

A position that they repeated this Friday, despite the first conversations they had with their counterpart a day before about the next steps to follow to define the future of the region. The meeting ended without a conclusive pact, but with the intention of meeting again and maintaining the truce.

The fear is latent. On Thursday, authorities in Nagorno and Russia, which is mediating in the conflict, claimed that Azerbaijani soldiers violated the ceasefire, shooting in some areas of Stepanakert, but Baku rejected that accusation.

The situation is “extremely tense”

Although the cessation of hostilities continues, the agreement is fragile, so the situation in the disputed region is “extremely tense,” acknowledged the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinian, on whose country the separatist territory, which proclaimed itself, has depended. independent from Azerbaijan in 1991.

“The situation in Nagorno Karabakh remains extremely tense. The humanitarian crisis continues,” the premier warned this Friday, September 22, during a meeting with his cabinet in Yerevan, the Armenian capital.

Pashinian stressed that, although at the moment “there is no direct threat to the lives of the civilian population,” the situation “can change at any time.” For this reason, his Government is preparing to receive at least 40,000 refugees from Nagorno Karabakh.

A Russian peacekeeper vehicle leaves the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh towards Armenia, while passing an Armenian checkpoint on a highway near the village of Kornidzor, Armenia, on September 22, 2023. © Reuters/Iraqli Gedenidze

But Yerevan assures that, despite the preparations, the priority is to help the residents of Nagorno Karabakh not be forced to leave their territory.

“Our plan A is not the evacuation of Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh (…) Our actions must do everything possible to ensure that our compatriots live in their homes without fear and with dignity,” Pashinian said.

Azerbaijan promises possible amnesty and announces humanitarian aid agreement

Amid pressure to abandon its self-proclaimed independence, since last December Baku imposed a blockade on the only route that connects the separatist region with Armenia, which has led to a humanitarian crisis for the region’s 120,000 inhabitants, due to the serious shortages of food, medicine and other essential items.

But after the surrender of the Nagorno authorities, this Friday Baku authorized the passage of a humanitarian convoy from Armenia.

In addition, the Azerbaijani government claims that it sent more than 40 tons of aid to the region. The Ministry of Emergencies of Azerbaijan specified that two 20-ton trucks with food and hygiene products, as well as two other trucks with bread, traveled through the Aghdam highway, which is located in the east of the region. Supplies for Nagorno-Karabakh previously came from Armenia to the west.

Armenian officers at a checkpoint, on a highway between the Nagorno-Karabakh region and Azerbaijan, near the village of Kornidzor, Armenia, on September 22, 2023. © Reuters//Iraqli Gedenidze

On the other hand, Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign policy advisor to the president of Azerbaijan, stated that Baku would grant amnesty for Karabakh Armenian fighters who surrendered their weapons, although he stressed that some military units in the region indicated that they would continue with their resistance. The official added that his country would also allow civilians from Nagorno to travel safely to Armenia.

However, David Babayan, an advisor to Samvel Shahramanyan, the president of the separatist territory, calling itself the Republic of Artsakh, maintained that there have been no concrete results on the security guarantees that Karabakh Armenians demand as a condition for handing over their weapons to Azerbaijan, nor nor about the possible amnesty proposed by Baku.

Protests and calls for resignation against the Prime Minister of Armenia

While in Nagorno Karabakh hopes for maintaining its independence are slim and the outlook is gloomy, in Armenia citizens are protesting against their Government, which they accuse of abandoning ethnic Armenian citizens in the neighboring territory.

For the third consecutive day, this Friday, hundreds of people demonstrated in Yerevan against the Administration of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, whom they accuse of making too many concessions to Baku, for which they demand his resignation.

Some groups of citizens blocked the streets of the Armenian capital, prior to the meeting of Pashinyan’s cabinet.

Police officers detain a protester during an anti-government protest, in central Yerevan, Armenia, on September 22, 2023. © AFP/Karen Minasyan

The continuity of the Armenian premier seems to hang by a thread amid the pressure over what happened in Nagorno Karabakh. The opposition announces plans to begin a process to impeach Pashinyan in Parliament.

Pashinian assured that his government “will act firmly but in accordance with the law” against the “troublemakers.” Between Wednesday and Thursday, dozens of protesters were detained outside Pashinian’s offices following riots in which protesters threw bottles and rocks and attempted to break into the building.

Among those arrested is opposition politician Andranik Tevanyan, one of the organizers of the protest.

The Armenian opposition called for civil disobedience and promised indefinite protests against the Government.

With AFP, Reuters and AP