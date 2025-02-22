What began as a peaceful and vindictive protest convened by the El Palmeral de Orihuela (Alicante) platform against the transformation of the IES of the same name in an FP center, has resulted this Saturday in A tense confrontation Between protesters and neighbors, on the one hand, and militants and supporters of the PP, on the other, who received the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón.

Mazón had attended Orihuela this Saturday Participate in an act called by the PP At 12.00 h in defense of the Law of Educational Freedom and the election of the base language in Valencian schools, in a meeting with mayors and militants of La Vega Baja.

However, at the doors of the La Lonja auditorium where this meeting was held, they have concentrated dozens of protesters With banners against the changes planned in the IES El Palmeral, which seeing Mazón have charged against him for his management of the Dana to the cry of “murderer”, “Mazón resignation”, “scoundrel” or “Go to the ventor”.

The violent clashes, with blows and pushesthey have occurred at the gates of a bar where Mazón had entered with other leaders of the PP of the region, and in front of which the protesters of the protesters have shown.

Several videos recorded in the place show the moment when two of those present They punchand immediately later they have to be separated and agents of the local police arrive, while Mazón is escorted and continues its march towards the auditorium.

Before attending the act as president of the PPCV, in statements to the media, Mazón has referred Only to the educational protest And he has asked the Orihuela educational community that “do not lend themselves to political deceptions.”

For its part, the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, has condemned violencehe has launched a message of tranquility to the Valencians because the forces of the State work, he said, to guarantee security and has appealed to responsibility, especially those who exercise politics.

Bernabé has indicated that in the Valencian Community they are living a Moment “very complicated and difficult”for what has appealed to the responsibility of all people, but especially of those who exercise responsibilities to contribute, “with good actions”, to practice a “useful” policy.

“With these signs of commitment and responsibility we will contribute greatly to calm the pain” of the people, which needs “certainty that There is an exit and an entrance to the long -awaited normality In the province of Valencia, “he reflected.