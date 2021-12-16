The Libyan warlords do not seem to have any intention of leaving the field to a democratic process and, less than ten days before the expected presidential elections that should restore stability to Libya, they are making guns talk. Late in the evening, a group of armed men surrounded – without for the moment entering it – the seat of the government in Tripoli and the office of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. According to some sources, they would have entered the Ministry of Defense. The President of the Presidential Council, Mohammed al Menfi, requested the intervention of security forces and, according to the Libyan media, together with other members of the same Council was transferred to a safe place after receiving information about the militias’ plan to assault their homes. Parts of the capital were also left without electricity and plunged into darkness.

A latent and never really subsided tension between the various armed factions of the country would have been the decision of Menfi himself, as Supreme Commander of the armed forces, to relieve from his post the commander of the military district of Tripoli, Abdel Basset Marwan, close to powerful local militias, and to appoint General Abdel Qader Mansour in his place. “There will be no presidential elections in Libya, we will close all state institutions,” thundered the leader of the al-Samoud Brigade, Salah Badi, a Misurat on the UN Security Council blacklist since 2018 for having repeatedly tried to remove from the power of the then Government of National Unity of Fayez al Sarraj and for having carried out armed actions in the capital, causing civilian victims. Badi also launched a harsh attack on the United Nations Special Councilor, Stephanie Williams, who yesterday went to Misrata to meet local authorities, but also military leaders and armed groups, in view of the elections. “His role in Libya is criminal,” said Badi, criticizing the entire electoral process. The elections, which should ferry Libya out of the chaos ten years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, were already hanging by a thread after last Saturday, two weeks before the vote, the Libyan High Electoral Commission (Hnec) announced the postponement sine die of the publication of the definitive list of presidential candidates, explaining that he still has to “adopt a series of measures”, but also effectively blocking the already short electoral campaign. It therefore seems increasingly unlikely that on Christmas Eve the challenge will take place between General Khalifa Haftar, the son of Colonel Seif al Islam Gaddafi and Prime Minister Dbeibah himself.

A race potentially extended to the president of the parliament of Tobruk Aqila Saleh, the former minister of the interior Fathi Bashagha and the former deputy premier Ahmed Maitig. The vote could therefore slip to 2022, and Libya slip into new quicksand.