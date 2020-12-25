Highlights: Both India and China agree that the next round of military talks should be held soon

Both countries are in constant contact through various channels regarding border dispute

On December 18 last, there was a final talk about the border dispute between the two countries.

The tension between India and China over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has not ended. The two countries have agreed that according to existing bilateral agreements and protocols, the next round of military-level negotiations for ‘quick and thorough disengagement’ of troops from the LAC in East Ladakh should be held soon. India’s Foreign Ministry gave this information on Thursday.

India China in constant contact through various channels

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India and China are constantly negotiating through various channels in the border dispute (India China Border Dispute). External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said, “Talks are going on both at the diplomatic and military level. Through discussion, both countries have helped to know each other’s stand. The last dialogue on the border dispute was concluded on 18 December.

There was a diplomatic discussion last week

In a virtual meeting between the two countries, India and China have agreed to complete disengagement of troops as soon as possible at all friction points near the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The diplomatic level talks between the two countries last week under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on the Indo-China border matters.

There was also talk on the issue of two ships stranded in Chinese waters

The Foreign Ministry said that India has been in constant contact with the Chinese administration for the last few months to take care of the humanitarian needs of two ships stranded in the Chinese waters and 39 Indian crew members on board and to quickly resolve the issue. . The cargo vessel MV Jag Anand has been standing near Jingtang Port in Hubei Province, China since 13 June and is manned by 23 Indian nationals as crew. He reported that another vessel, MV Anasatasia, has 16 Indian civilians on board and has been standing near China’s Koofidian port since 20 September and is awaiting disposal of cargo.



