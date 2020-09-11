Elite Special Forces are being trained According to the report of CCTV, China’s state media, a Special Operations Brigade and Army Aviation Brigade of the Tibet Military Area Command jointly trained the Special Para Commando team to jump from high altitude. The place of training has not been disclosed in this report. So far, 300 soldiers have been trained in this campaign.

How important is parachute training The tense region between India and China is located at a very high altitude. There is also a lack of means of transport and routes in these areas, so in case of war-like situations, the deployment of troops can be done by air as soon as possible. In such a situation, every country has a special parachute brigade in its army. The jawans involved in it can reach the mission area with the help of parachute at the highest altitude.

Airlift aircraft and bombers included CCTV did not mention tensions with India in its report. However, the full gist of its report was to strengthen the Chinese PLA in the Tibet region. A photo of the Shian Y-20 airlift ship has been posted on an official social media account of the PLA’s Central Theater Command. Three Shian H-6 strategic bombers are also seen flying with them.

China has already deployed heavy weapons CCTV released a report in August claiming that a team of paratroopers and their heavy equipment had already been transported along the border with India with the help of China’s Y-20 airlift ships. It consisted of a 107-millimeter multibarrel rocket launcher. Their range is considered to be 8 kilometers. These weapons are considered the first choice of paratroopers, as they are easy to deploy anywhere due to their light weight.

Chinese expert opened Jinping army poll Opening the Chinese People’s Liberation Army poll, Hong Kong military expert Song Zhongping said that China has called in special forces from different units of its army for parachute training. This clearly indicates that China is preparing for a possible war. On the other hand, the Indian Army already specializes in mountain warfare and fighting wars at high altitudes.

Chinese army is not used to living at high altitude He opened the pole of the Chinese army and said that his soldiers are not in the habit of living in this area. If airdropped in high altitude area, they will face problems due to thin air. The weapons deployed here will also have to mold the Chinese army according to the height and situation.

Amid the ongoing tension in Ladakh, China is talking about peace on the one hand and on the other hand it is also increasing the deployment of the army. The Chinese military is conducting large-scale maneuvers in Tibet amid increasing tensions with India these days. On Wednesday, the Chinese Army’s elite commando team took part in the Ormed Parachute Drill. The soldiers involved para-jumping from the ship at an altitude of 4000 meters above sea level.