The legislator Cecilia Segura, who plays in tandem with his partner, the minister Juan CabandiéShe threw the question on the table, visibly furious: “Are Máximo and Cristina aware of these agreements?” María Rosa Muiños, who like Segura also plays by memory but with Juan Manuel Olmos, Chief of Advisors to the Presidency, listened undaunted along with other referents of the Frente de Todos bloc in the Buenos Aires Legislature. Among them, Leandro santoro and Javier Andrade, who represents La Cámpora.

Santoro, who for months has been putting his finger on the sore of the Buenos Aires Justice, was just as fired up as his block colleague: he said directly that he did not agree with “thieves”. The legislator has a good link with Kirchnerism, although not with some of the main actors of the Buenos Aires PJ. He is mentioned, in fact, to top the list of national deputies for the City.

The meeting, reconstructed by this newspaper by various sources of Kirchnerism and crossed by a deep tension that is still latent today, took place in the midst of the vote on the new procedural code of Justice in consumer relations in the Legislature, on November 11 March, the regulatory framework for the implementation of the new jurisdiction in the Judicial Branch of the City, a structure that absorbed part of the contentious-administrative courts and that created 37 new positions that were divided into halves between the ruling party – the PRO and the UCR, for the most part – and Peronism. The distribution in the PJ was for the sector that responds to Olmos and La Cámpora.

Claudio Ferreño, Víctor Santa María, Alberto Fernández and Juan Manuel Olmos, the leadership of the Buenos Aires PJ.

From the time that Mauricio Macri took over the Head of Government, in 2007, the PRO sealed an agreement on the management of local Justice with Olmos and Daniel Angelici. And it became even more oiled with the arrival of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

The news now is that La Cámpora, with Mariano Recalde at the helm -he was, for example, in charge of the Buenos Aires PJ together with Muiños-, joined the negotiating table: the orga He always viewed with mistrust the fluid link of the leadership of the PJ Buenos Aires with Macrismo.

Such was the internal uproar during that session three weeks ago that it laid bare the agreements and the distribution of charges that both Segura and Santoro distanced themselves from the rest of the FDT bloc: at the time of the vote, they both logged out. That is, it absent. Legislator Lorena Pokoik García did the same.

As if that were not enough, until Claudio Ferreño, the formal president of the bloc, was in the crosshairs: he agreed with the ruling party not to advance in a Interpellation to Minister Fernán Quirós for the terrible organization of the first day of the vaccination operation at Luna Park and at the San Lorenzo club beach in exchange for not crushing with the institutional riot by Gildo Insfrán in Formosa.

Cecilia Segura and Juan Cabandié with Cristina Kirchner (@juancabandie)

The agreement with the PRO blew up the Buenos Aires Front of All. Cabandié, who long ago fell out of love with the organization founded by Máximo Kirchner, made it known that he was angry at having been left out of the negotiations.

The same happened with the minister Matias Lammens, the last candidate for head of Government K, who put the cry in the sky through Manuel Socías, the legislator who responds to him. Socías sent an internal message: he said that the former president of San Lorenzo even threatened to leave the block.

New judicial structure

The negotiation for the new structure of the Buenos Aires Justice was, according to the protagonists, more than generous: there are relatives of councilors, friends and leaders linked to the PRO, the UCR and the space of Graciela Ocaña, and representatives of the PJ and La Cámpora.

Among them, Andrés Elisseche, new court clerk: he is a collaborator of Muiños in the Legislature. OR Micaela Castro Mosqueda, with the same rank: it is the camper’s partner Norberto Berner.

There is everything: relatives of councilors, leaders linked to the PRO and the Buenos Aires UCR. And half for Olmos, who included hard Kirchnerism in the negotiations.

According to sources, in addition to Alberto Fernández’s chief of advisers, the role of Senator Recalde was key, who did not answer this newspaper’s query.

There had already been friction with the negotiations around the Institute of Electoral Management of the City, an autarkic entity that will have, among other powers, the organization of the Buenos Aires elections.

For the position of deputy director, a leader close to La Cámpora was also proposed. Although there was also conflict with Rodríguez Larreta’s proposal to appoint the radical Alejandra Lázzaro as head of the institute: in recent weeks there have been complaints from the coalition partners. The appointment, they say, hangs by a thread.

The noises due to the crossed links between the ruling party and the opposition in the City occur in the midst of the rapprochement that Kirchnerism and Together for Change began to rehearse in recent weeks due to the negotiations regarding the postponement of the PASO and the agreement with the International Monetary Fund. Another chapter of hawks versus pigeons.

Just when, a little over a week ago, Cristina Kirchner he gave an unexpected wink to the head of the Buenos Aires government. “Beyond the public political and economic differences that we have, it is comforting that one of the two main opposition leaders shares similar sensitivities, experiences and views on the tragedy of the civic-military dictatorship,” the vice president tweeted next to the link of the note of this newspaper with the memory of Rodríguez Larreta of the kidnapping of his father, on the anniversary of the dictatorship.

The former president described the Buenos Aires chief as “one of the two main leaders of the opposition.” Who is the other?