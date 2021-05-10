The Esplanade of the MosquesCalled the Temple Mount by Jews and the scene of new clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters on Monday, it is an ultra-sensitive place located in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Third holy place in Islam, and the holiest in Judaism, the esplanade of the Mosques is a powder magazine where the minor incident it can degenerate.

The esplanade extends over 14 hectares in the upper part of the Old City of Jerusalem. It is located in the eastern part of the city, occupied Palestinian sector and annexed by Israel in 1967, and which the Palestinians want to make the capital of the state they aspire to.

The place, called by the Muslims Al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble sanctuary), it houses the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa (the Far) mosque as it is the most remote sanctuary where, according to Muslim tradition, the Prophet Muhammad would have gone. The Dome of the Rock rises above the place where the prophet would have ascended to heaven.

The esplanade is the third holy place of islam after the Great Mosque of Mecca, and the Mosque of the Prophet of Medina, in Saudi Arabia.

Its construction began in the 7th century after the taking of Jerusalem by Caliph Omar. It is built on the site of the Jewish Temple destroyed by the Romans in AD 70, and whose only vestige is the Wailing Wall.

Called by the jews Har HaBayit (Temple Mount), the esplanade is the place most sacred of Judaism. But most of the faithful do not go to it because the rabbinate prohibits access, for fear that they will step on and desecrate the holy place.

The status quo

Israel claims that it does not want to change the status quo inherited from the 1967 conflict. The unspoken norms of this status quo they authorize Muslims to go up to the esplanade at any time of the day and night, and the Jews to enter it at certain times, but without praying.

Nevertheless Jewish ultranationalists they regularly provoke incidents by surreptitiously praying on the esplanade after having entered it as mere visitors.

Jewish ultranationalists regularly provoke incidents. Photo: EFE

This frequently creates tensions with Muslim worshipers who fear that Israel modify the rules regulating access to the esplanade of the Mosques, administered by Jordan in coordination with the Palestinian authorities.

The Israeli police control non-Muslim visitors who come to the esplanade of the Mosques via the Maghreb gate.

The place is the scene of frequent tensions.

In 1996, an Israeli decision to open a new entrance to the west of the esplanade sparked riots that caused 80 dead in three days.

Ariel Sharon at the Western Wall. Photo: Reuters

On September 28, 2000, the visit to the esplanade of Ariel Sharon, then leader of the Israeli right-wing opposition, was perceived as a provocation by the Palestinians. The following day, bloody clashes opposed Palestinians and Israeli police, who left seven people dead by gunshot among the protesters, kicking off a the second intifada.

In July 2017, two Palestinians were killed in clashes with the Israeli security forces. In August 2019, clashes between Israeli police and worshipers on the esplanade of the Mosques caused dozens of injuries, during important Jewish and Muslim commemorations.

AFP