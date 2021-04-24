This Saturday Palestine and Israel exchanged missile attacks. It is the trigger after days of protests by Palestinian citizens in Jerusalem over restrictions on celebrating Ramadan. The demonstrations had the most violent day on Thursday, with more than 100 Palestinians injured and with the Israeli extreme right shouting slogans such as “death to the Arabs.”

What began with a ban, continued in protests, leading to clashes in which missile crossings are already taking place.

This Saturday, Palestinian militants fired 36 rockets at Israel. They did so from Gaza, Palestinian territory, and where the Israeli Army bombed targets of the ruling group Hamas.

The escalation is less, but the conflict is increasing. The start of the discrepancies was on April 12, the date on which Ramadan began. Despite being a world benchmark in vaccination, Israel decided to block, through barricades, access to the Damascus Gate, where Muslims gather at night after the daytime fast.

This sparked protests in Jerusalem by the Muslim community, mostly Palestinians, who have the right to residency, but not citizenship.

Photograph of a Palestinian protester being beaten up by the Israel police in Jerusalem. © Ammar Awad / Reuters

Clashes between Jewish and Muslim citizens in Jerusalem

The rallies culminated on Thursday, April 22, when an Israeli far-right group, led by a disciple of the late racist Rabbi Meir Kahane, outlawed in the past, and now supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, set out in search of Palestinians. They attacked homes and shouted slogans such as “Death to the Arabs”, “Jewish blood will be avenged”, “We will restore Jewish dignity” and “Your house will burn.”

The virulent demonstration would be a response to arbitrary attacks by Palestinians against ultra-Orthodox Jews, recorded on a mobile phone and uploaded to the social network TikTok.

In the face of the extreme right-wing concentrations, young Palestinians gathered to go out to meet them. The Israeli Police avoided it, however, with a very different response, allowing the Jewish concentration, but strongly repressing the Palestinian one, leaving more than a hundred injured.

The clashes were repeated on Friday, although with less intensity. And this Saturday, after the missile crossing, the demonstrations continue in Palestinian territory, to protest the restrictions against religious gatherings in the middle of Ramadan.

Young people from Gaza rallied again on Saturday to protest the attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem. © Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

The international community tries to relax

Such is the level of concern about further escalation that Aviv Kohavi, Israel’s chief of staff, postponed a trip to Washington, due to the “events and possible developments” of the clashes.

The events have also raised consternation among the international community: Tor Wennesland, UN special envoy to the region, tried to reduce the intensity of the conflict: “I reiterate my call to all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation. , especially during the holy month of Ramadan and this politically charged moment for all ”.

For its part, the United States called for calm, while Jordan, in charge of tourist areas in Jerusalem, condemned the actions perpetrated by Israel, calling them “racist actions against Palestinians.”

The Thrice Holy City, Jerusalem

The old city of Jerusalem is sacred to Islam and is known as the Noble Sanctuary, in addition to housing the Al Aqsa Mosque; for Jews it is the Temple Mount and it is the holiest place in Judaism; For its part, for Christianity, the Hill of Calvary is the place where Jesus was crucified.

The clashes are recurrent over time, however, similar conflicts had not taken place since 2017. Before, they had been in 2014, during the last war in Gaza, a city controlled by the Palestinian group Hamas, since 2007.

Although neither side appears to have an interest in increasing the tension, Hamas has warned Israel not to “test” its patience. Palestine wants to build in East Jerusalem the future capital of a state of its own.

France 24 with Reuters and AP