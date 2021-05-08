Jerusalem is preparing for new protests this Saturday, following fierce clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces around the Esplanade of the Mosques, which left more than 200 injured on Friday night.

In a climate of growing tension, and after calls for calm from the United States, the European Union and regional powers, the head of the Israeli government, Benjamin Netanyahu, urgently summoned his Security Cabinet to assess the situation.

Following Muslim prayers on the last Friday of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, Israeli riot police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and deafening grenades against the Palestinians who threw stones and bottles.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 205 protesters were injured on Friday, the majority on the Esplanade of the Mosques in East Jerusalem, a Palestinian part of the city occupied by Israel since 1967 and later annexed. The Israeli police reported that 17 of its troops were injured.

The clashes came after tensions soared in recent weeks over the Israeli restrictions on access to parts of the Old City during Ramadan and the threat of eviction weighing on four Palestinian families in East Jerusalem to make way for Jewish settlers.

Clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police, this Friday in Jerusalem. Photo: AFP

Further rallies were expected on Saturday, called by the Israel Arab High Monitoring Committee, a pressure group that has called for demonstrations in solidarity with the Palestinians in Jerusalem.

The Esplanade of the Mosques (called the Temple Mount by the Jews) is the third holy place in Islam and is located just above the Wailing Wall, the most important prayer place for Jews.

Although tension is common in that part of the Old City of Jerusalem, violence is not within the esplanade, which is usually monitored from a distance by the Israeli police.

But Friday was the last of the fasting month of Ramadan and a large crowd of Muslims gathered on the esplanade.

A Palestinian prays in front of the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, amid clashes between protesters and Israeli forces. Photo: REUTERS

International calls for calm

In the face of the violence, the United States – an unconditional ally of Israel whose tone has hardened under the presidency of Joe Biden – said it was “deeply concerned” and urged both parties to avoid measures that “exacerbate tensions or further drive away peace”, such as “colonization activities, house demolitions and acts of terrorism.”

The European Union on Saturday called on the Israeli authorities to act “urgently” to reduce tensions in Jerusalem, saying that “violence and incitement are unacceptable and everyone involved must be held accountable.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in turn, said he held the Israeli government responsible for the unrest and expressed his “full support for our heroes in Al Aqsa” (located inside the Esplanade of the Mosques).

Iran urged the UN on Saturday to condemn Israel of “war crimes” in Jerusalem. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme guide, said on Friday that Israel was a “terrorist base” that had to be fought against.

The hot zone of the protests in Jerusalem. / AFP

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Response

Following scenes of violence on Friday, the Israeli prime minister called his security cabinet on Saturday and responded to international criticism.

“Israel is acting responsibly to enforce the law and ensure public order in Jerusalem, while preserving freedom of worship in holy places,” said the head of government.

The day of this Saturday coincides with the Night of Destiny (Leilat Qader), which marks the twenty-seventh day of the holy month of Ramadan, in which tens of thousands of Muslims come to the Al Aqsa Mosque, in the Old City of Jerusalem, an area under tension for several weeks.

The Israeli Police announced the blockade of one of the main roads that connect Jerusalem with the north of the country, in which dozens of buses with Israeli Arabs – Palestinians and descendants of those who remained within the borders of Israel in 1948 – were stopped and who traditionally go to the Holy City on this marked day.

The Israeli police are deployed this Friday in Jerusalem. Photo: DPA

Expulsion plans

The UN on Friday called on Israel to end the forced expulsions of Palestinians in East Jerusalem and warned that these actions could be considered “war crimes.”

The Holy City lives days of tension in the face of repeated Demonstrations for a week against plans to evict Palestinian families from the Shaykh Jarrah neighborhood for the benefit of Israeli settlers.

The dispute centers on the ownership of land on which several houses were built where these Palestinian families live.

The Jerusalem district court ruled in favor of Jewish families claiming ownership of the land.

Under Israeli law, if Jews can prove that their family lived in East Jerusalem before the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, they can ask to have their “property rights” restored to them – legislation that Palestinians challenge head-on.

The new violence comes against a backdrop of great tension in East Jerusalem, but also in the West Bank, another Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

These days, the police killed two Palestinians and seriously wounded a third, after they opened fire on a military checkpoint in the northern West Bank.

By Daniella Cheslow, AFP