Two agents of the National Police, one of them the deputy inspector of the Linares police station, have been arrested this Saturday in the town of Jaén accused of an assault, when they were off duty, a man and his 14-year-old daughter on the terrace of a bar. The two agents, who this Saturday have passed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction number 3 of the city, are being investigated after the dissemination of several videos on social networks where they are seen beating the man and the young woman after a strong argument on a terrace.

As a consequence, cHundreds of protesters have taken to the streets of the town in the vicinity of the police station, having come to cut the streets in the vicinity of the building. The section of Calle Hernán Cortés, where the police station is located, is cordoned off by police cars and riot control due to the increasing presence of people.

The tension has been ‘in crescendo’, having come to cut the Bailén street, adjacent road, and altercations have occurred, with containers overturned and others burning and stones and other objects being thrown, leading to police charges and balls thrown by the riot police. Riscos Street is also cut entirely. Linares is a powder keg right now.

The disturbances occurred after the two national police officers accused of assaulting a man and his 14-year-old daughter, on the terrace of a bar, were transferred to the Jaén Police Station to testify before the judge by videoconference.

The beating of two Linares police officers to a man in front of his 14-year-old daughter.



In the area, together with the National and Local Police, there are members of the Autonomous Police. Sources of the National Police indicate that after the intervention they have begun to dissolve but there are three groups of violent people who maintain the tension. So far there are four arrested for the altercations.

There is another group of calm protesters, they point out. “The night is going to be long and complicated,” they venture, pointing out that at this moment the area is “a battlefield.”

City Council statement



From the City Council of Linares a statement has been sent in which it is highlighted that “Justice has started this Saturday the necessary procedures to purge all the responsibilities for the unfortunate events that occurred yesterday and that have caused very serious injuries to a neighbor of our city ».

«Linar society, without fissures, has shown its strongest and most forceful rejection of the sad images that we saw yesterday afternoon. Linares is a city that has managed to keep up at all times. Now it is Justice who must act. Finally, we reiterate once again our support for the victim and his family, “he says.