Thousands of Israelis took to the streets across the country to challenge the controversial judicial reform pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the 30th consecutive week. The last days witnessed intense demonstrations in different cities. And the proposal to limit the power of the Supreme Court unleashed a deep social division and generated an unprecedented crisis.

In this aerial view, protesters wave national flags and unfurl banners as they march against the Israeli government’s judicial reform plan in Tel Aviv on July 29, 2023. AFP – JACK GUEZ

From the remote crossroads between the lush hills of the Northern Galilee to the busy avenues of the financial center of Tel Aviv, the capital, protesters waving Israeli flags voiced their rejection of the law limiting the power of the Supreme Court.

The judicial restructuring promoted by the Netanyahu government generated an unprecedented crisis and deepened social divisions, which led to social discontent.

The impact of the reform extended beyond the streets of Israel, affecting the service commitment of some Army reservists and receiving stark warnings about the economic consequences from rating agencies.

A divided Israel amid rising tension

The approval of a key law for judicial reform in Israel triggered massive protests and sharpened internal divisions in the country. Parliament voted in favor of annulling the doctrine of reasonablenesslimiting the intervention of the Supreme Court in government decisions.

This measure promoted by the Netanyahu government generated months of crisis and discomfort in Israeli society, even causing the resignation of some Army reservists.

The situation came to a head on Monday after Parliament approved the first changes to the reform, raising fears about the integrity of the country’s democracy. In a show of concern, thousands of people demonstrated throughout the country, with Tel Aviv being the epicenter of the protests for more than half a year.

Israel’s economy has been hit by the measures, receiving warnings from credit agencies and experiencing an outflow of foreign investors.

Netanyahu, a strongly questioned leader

Some critics, speaking to the Reuters news agency, accused Netanyahu of threatening Israel’s democratic principles and trying to cling to power, especially amid a corruption case facing the prime minister.

Protesters wave national flags and a banner with an image of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they march against the Israeli government’s judicial reform plan in Tel Aviv on July 29, 2023. AFP – JACK GUEZ

In response, various political watchdog groups have appealed to the Supreme Court to strike down the new law, challenging its authority to overturn government decisions it deems “unreasonable.”

The demonstrations have not only filled the streets of Israel with a sea of ​​flags and banners, but have also revealed a growing division in society. Some members of Netanyahu’s own Likud party expressed concern and regret over the decisions taken, reflecting the internal tension facing the Executive.

Tens of thousands of Israelis walk along the highway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as part of protests against judicial reform, on July 22, 2023. © Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

With the Knesset in recess, uncertainty about the strategic future of Netanyahu and his government continues to grow. The protests continue, and the country finds itself in a historic moment that will define the course of its democratic system.

Despite the pause in the legislative process, the fight for justice and unity in Israel is far from over. The world’s eyes are on this small Middle Eastern country as its citizens stand up for their values ​​and principles and demand genuine dialogue and a broad-based approach to the future of their nation.

The reactions of the international community, a key actor

The international community has also been closely watching these developments, with Israel’s close allies, including the United States, concerned about the implications of this law for democracy and judicial independence.

The president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, called for calm and to avoid violence in the midst of tensions. Political watchdog groups appealed to the Supreme Court to annul the new law and the confrontation between the branches of government is scheduled for September.

The UN high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, also expressed concern about the limitation of the judiciary and called for guaranteeing an independent system that protects the rights of all citizens. In an official statement he said: “I urge rulers to heed the calls of the people in this movement, people who have placed their trust in the enduring value of an independent judiciary to effectively enforce other branches of state with fundamental legal norms and ultimately , protect the rights of all people”.

For its part, the European Union expressed concern about the new law and hopes that an agreement will be reached that satisfies all citizens and political parties.

So the situation remains tense, with protest leaders warning that more and more military reservists have decided to step down from their service as a sign of their opposition. The Army acknowledged the increase in requests to abstain and warned of the gradual impact on war preparedness if this trend continues.

The future of judicial reform remains uncertain, and Israeli society faces a crucial challenge in preserving its democracy and the independence of the judiciary.

