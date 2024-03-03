The tension grows by the minute this Saturday, March 2, in the metropolitan area of Prince Portwhere shootings and gang attacks intensify, amidst the announcements of the armed groups that this very night they want to enter the central prison, in the surroundings of which there are already They hear gunshots.

(Also: Life sentence for Mario Palacios, former Colombian military officer linked to assassination in Haiti)

Relatives of prisoners in Haiti told TIME that they have already contacted to report the situation and that they have already tried to find the consul in that country to request help.

At this time, tension takes over the city and the population remains on alert, in a climate that makes people fear that something is going to happen during the night.

The voices of armed gang members circulating on social networks discussing attack strategies among themselves and, among those voices, that of the powerful Jimmy Cherizier, alias 'Barbecue'.

“Tonight we must break the civil prison“says who appears to be 'Barbecue'.

An armored car circulates during acts of looting in the city center, this Saturday in Port-au-Prince.

But the prison would not be the only place that the gangs would want to take over and, thus, unverified information suggests that the National Palace would also be in the spotlight tonight.

The objective of the violent groups would be to gain strength before the possible arrival in Haiti of the multinational security support mission.

Meanwhile, the population is preparing to enter the Ministry of Communication to sleep there, feeling safer.

A police officer watches during acts of looting in the city center, this Saturday in Port-au-Prince.

EFE

Read more news