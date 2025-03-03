Ion Aramendi He explained to the finalists of GH Dúo that they had to participate in a decisive debate during Sunday night, in the face of The grand final that would be held the following Tuesday. The first question was to point to the Person who believed he didn’t deserve to win.

“I have appreciation, but I think Sergio“Maica replied first.” These days is reluctant and angry“It was justified.” I respect him, but it’s because a person from outside [Miguel Frigenti] He has tried to destabilize Marieta, “replied the aforementioned.

Marieta was the following in sincere: “I think Óscar because it has been one of the most difficult people put it to me In coexistence, he has only criticized the contest of others. “Oscar agreed more or less.” I handled with the conflict and I face it, I don’t hide, “he replied.

For his part, Oscar also chose Sergio. “All limits have passed, He does not know how to lose, he is obsessed with the briefcase and the percentages“He listed. Sergio’s response was immediate, criticizing that he had not defended Maica at the discussions.

“She knows how to defend herself alone, she is older for that,” began a tense discussion. “Have sufficient arguments for any circumstance“, the model intervened. With the screaming that was armed, Ion Aramendi He had to order.

The last to answer the question was the farmer. “Oscar does not deserve to win because he has double face, he has no personality and has never given his face for Maica,” he repeated. “I will not continue if it is not respected!“Oscar ended up exploding, which made Ion end the issue.