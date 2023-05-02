Palestinian militants fired three rockets this Tuesday from the Gaza Strip to Israel after the death of a member of the Islamic Jihad who was on a hunger strike for his detention.

Jader Adnan, a senior official of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in the West Bank, died on Tuesday. after more than 80 days on hunger strike.

Islamic Jihad promises revenge

The Israeli prison administration announced in a statement the death of the prisoner, “found unconscious in his cell” and later hospitalized. Islamic Jihad and the Palestinian Prisoners Club confirmed the death of the 45-year-old Adnan.

Shortly after, the Israeli army said in a statement that “sirens sounded in the area of ​​Kibbutz Saad,” a commune near the Gaza border. An AFP journalist noted shots at Israel from the Gaza Strip, where Islamic Jihad is very present.

The Israeli army reported the launch of three rockets from the Palestinian enclave, which “fell in open areas.”

Islamic Jihad warned that Israel “will pay the price for this crime”, in a statement from the organization, considered a terrorist entity by Israel, the United States and the European Union.

In August 2022, three days of clashes between Israel and Islamic Jihad caused the deaths of 49 Palestinians, including 12 members of the organization, according to the movement, and at least 19 minors, according to the UN. Some 200 rockets were launched by the group in the direction of Israel, where they caused three injuries. A truce agreement was negotiated through Egypt.

Doctors had warned about his critical condition

They (Israel) have refused to transfer him to a civilian hospital, they refuse to have his lawyer visit him

adnan was detained by Israeli forces on February 5 near his home in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to previous comments by his organization.

“The liberated hero, Jader Adnan, died a martyr for a crime committed by the enemy before the world,” Islamic Jihad said in its statement.

The president of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Qaddura Faris, claimed that Adnan is the “first Palestinian to die as a result of a hunger strike” in Israeli custody.

Other Palestinian detainees have died “as a result of attempts to force-feed them,” it added.

According to the Israeli prison administration, it was the tenth time that Adnan had been incarcerated.

Last week, Adnan’s wife, Randa Mousa, told AFP that her husband was being held at a Ramla prison clinic in central Israel.

“Refuse any supportrefuses medical examinationshe is in a cell with very difficult detention conditions,” said Mousa.

“They (Israel) have refused to transfer him to a civilian hospital, they refuse to allow his lawyer to visit him,” he added. A doctor from Physicians for Human Rights Israel visited Adnan in prison a few days ago and warned that “faces imminent death”, and asked for his “urgent transfer to a hospital”.

