Fernando Villavicencio had registered his name for the presidential elections in Ecuador. On August 20, he would know if he was elected or if he would go to a possible second round in October to elect a replacement for Guillermo Lasso, the country’s current president. However, he was assassinated a few days before the elections after leaving a rally in Quito.

She appeared second in the intention to vote with 13.2%, behind the lawyer Luisa González (26.6%), the only woman in contention and related to former president Rafael Correa, according to the most recent Cedatos survey.

URGENT| These are the results of the presidential poll conducted by #Cedatos closed on August 6, 2023. Luisa González 26%, Fernando Villavicencio 13.5%, Jan Topic 10.2%, Yaku Pérez 10.1%, Otto Sonnenholzner 8.1%. 👇 pic.twitter.com/r7OfGsNzS6 — Fernando Villavicencio (@VillaFernando_) August 9, 2023

The 59-year-old politician and journalist died after being attacked with firearms when he was getting into a van, escorted by some uniformed men. Villavicencio, a candidate for the Construye movement, had participated in a meeting at the Anderson College Coliseum, north of the city.

When trying to leave the place, around 6:20 pm on August 9, he was shot several times in the head. In the midst of the panic over the attack, he was transferred to the Women’s Clinic, where his death was confirmed.

The presidential candidate was leaving an electoral rally at a school in Quito. Photo: Twitter @EmergenciasEc

“We were a few meters from him, when we got out we received a burst of 40 shots. They have just confirmed that he has died, it is an indescribable pain for the family,” said Galo Valencia, the candidate’s uncle.

The doctor Carlos Figueroa, a friend of the victim and who was with him at the time of the attack, also told the press that during the attack there were around 30 shots: “There were many, some even believed they were fireworks. They ambushed him.”

As a result of the attack, nine people who were in the place where the rally was held were injured.among which there is a candidate for assembly and two police officers.

President Guillermo Lasso immediately condemned the assassination; he said he was “outraged and shocked.”

“My solidarity and my condolences with his wife and daughters. For his memory and for his fight, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished. (…) Organized crime has come a long way, but they are going to fall full weight of the law”, he sentenced, at the time that he summoned a Security Cabinet.

Outraged and shocked by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. My solidarity and my condolences with his wife and his daughters. For his memory and for his fight, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished. The Security Cabinet will meet in… — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) August 10, 2023

At the time of the crime, after leaving the rally, the candidate was guarded by the assigned agents. “I hold the Government, the Minister of the Interior, responsible. Where is the security?”, He added.

Suspect for the murder of Fernando Villavicencio died

Man who had been captured.

A man accused of being the main suspect in the crime was captured “badly injured”. The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office reported that the subject was transferred to the Flagrancy Unit in Quito, but after a few minutes he died.

The only one detained in the case was helped by police officers, who tried to revive him in the middle of the Prosecutor’s Office. “An ambulance from the Fire Department confirmed his death.

Ecuadorian police proceed with the removal of the body,” said the investigative entity without specifying more details.

There was an explosive instead of the attack on Fernando Villaviencio

Hours after the attack, around 8 pm, The Police detonated in a controlled manner an explosive that was in the vicinity of the school where the presidential candidate was assassinated.

“It is an event that can be classified as terrorist. We are collecting all the evidence. After deactivating this device, the technicians will determine what type of device it was,” said Alain Luna, director of investigations for the Ecuadorian Police.

🚨 #DNAAlert A “terrorist” act, as described by the director of investigations of the Ecuadorian Police Alain Luna, the attack that ended the life of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, adds that an explosive device was found after the attack pic.twitter.com/1WXU2E4SRA — dna40 (@dna40) August 10, 2023

‘They are going to break me’: Fernando Villavicencio

Fernando Villavicencio, presidential candidate of Ecuador. See also Russia, US, China, France and Britain held nuclear talks in Cairo Photo: EFE – Twitter screenshot @janethinostroza

The Ecuadorian had denounced threats against his life and his team by, supposedly, alias Fito, head of the organization ‘Los Choneros’ and linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

“Several militants from my presidential campaign in the province of Manabí have received a visit from emissaries of alias Fito, to tell them that if I keep mentioning him and mentioning ‘Los Choneros’ they are going to break me,” he said in a television interview. .

“They will attack me or make an attempt on my life. This confirms that indeed our campaign proposal seriously affects these criminals and here I am showing my face, I am not afraid of them,” he added to local media.

The assassinated Ecuadorian presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, had denounced the threats against him by the Sinaloa cartel. pic.twitter.com/MraZH1pYeN — Brenda Estefan (@B_Estefan) August 10, 2023

*With information from EFE and AFP