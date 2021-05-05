After a night of violence, several cities in Colombia woke up this Wednesday with the eighth day of protests against the tax reform proposed by President Iván Duque.

Students, unions and social organizations carried out mobilizations from early in the middle of a national strike, after a week of protests that left until now 19 dead.

Despite the fact that Duque withdrew the controversial reform and promised to draft another, and the resignation of the Minister of Finance, the National Unemployment Committee, which groups some 40 organizations, redoubled the bet with the call for a new mobilization in Bogotá, Cali, Medellín, Bucaramanga and other cities.

In the midst of great expectation, accesses and avenues of Bogotá woke up with the first locks. After a very eventful week of protests and violence, the protesters are now demanding the withdrawal of a health reform project, better management of the coronavirus pandemic and a basic income according to the food basket.

Graffiti and protests this Wednesday in Bogotá. AFP photo.

Colombia entered a spiral of protests and violent clashes between protesters and public forces a week ago, when thousands of people took to the streets on 28th of April at least 23 cities of the country against the tax reform bill.

The mobilizations were mostly peaceful, but in some cities they turned violent. According to official figures registered until Tuesday, at least 19 people died, more than 800 were injured and 89 are missing.

What started as a peaceful demonstration led to the biggest protests against the government, since he came to power in 2018.

The pressure in the streets does not yield, in the face of the vigilance of the international community that denounces police abuse in demonstrations.

The pressure in the streets of the cities of Colombia does not give up. AFP photo.

According to the prosecution, behind the excesses are dissidents from the FARC that they departed from the peace agreement signed in 2016; the THE N, the last recognized guerrilla in Colombia; Y narco gangs.

In addition to the mobilizations and riots, blockades are added to the roads that connect the country. Some cities like Cali register shortage of fuels and concern about the passage of trucks with medical supplies in the middle of a pandemic.

Duque assured that he will open “spaces for dialogue” to listen to all sectors, without specifying how these approaches will be carried out. Faced with criticism of police abuse, the president backed the security forces whom he considers the main victim of attacks.

Police posts burned

At the end of Tuesday, Bogotá was the center of the harshest expressions of the protests.

A mob set fire to a police station in the Colombian capital, where there were between ten and fifteen agents inside who managed to escape the flames, while at least fifteen other police posts were targeted by vandals.

A vandalized police station this Tuesday in Bogotá. Photo EFE.

The mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, called the attack “brutal.” He said on Twitter: “The 22 human rights commissions that we activate have been preventing and protecting abuses of citizens, but tonight’s violent escalation is brutal“.

According to López, fifteen policemen “they tried to burn them alive” in the Immediate Attention Command (CAI) of the La Aurora neighborhood, in the south of the Colombian capital, and added that another fifteen of those posts were “vandalized.”

He also denounced that there were “police officers shot” and “wounded with a knife.”

