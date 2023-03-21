Tension in Bucaramanga: brave bars invade the field in the middle of the game

Moments of tension were experienced this Monday at the Alfonso López stadium, during the match. between Bucaramanga and Tolima sports on date 9 of the League.

invasion and tension

Bucaramanga fans entered the field of play at minute 8 of the game with a banner that said ‘without investment there is no champion, the obligation is the star’, which they have been displaying in the stands, a form of protest against the directives of the leopard club .

The Tolima players chose to meet in the technical zone claiming a lack of guarantees while the police reacted quickly by retaining the banner and chasing the fans.

The fans fled the authorities back into the stands, amid jeering from some local supporters who chanted for their capture.

(You may be interested: Outrageous: Millonarios fans throw a child out of the stands with insults)

Although the official TV signal avoided showing the incidents live, in amateur videos posted on social networks you can see how the police chase some of the fans and even arrest some.

What happened forced the judge Luis Matorel to stop the game for at least 6 minuteswhile calm and control was regained by the authorities.

The situation did not escalate and the party was able to continue its process.

📹 #OnVideo This is how the fans of Atlético Bucaramanga entered the playing field of 🏟️ Alfonso López, in the clash against DEPORTES TOLIMA, for the ninth date of the 🏆 Liga BetPlay 1 2023. The game was suspended for six minutes. Video: @juank911221 pic.twitter.com/59hACuGB5M — The Red Wine Corner (@rinconvinotinto) March 20, 2023

The last major precedent of a pitch invasion in the League occurred before the match between Tolima and Millonarios, when a local fan attacked the player Daniel Catanowho in turn responded to the aggression and was expelled.

On that occasion, due to a lack of guarantees, the blue team refused to play, so the game did not start. It was then rescheduled for March 29.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news