Tuesday, March 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tension in Bucaramanga: brave bars invade the field in the middle of the game

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Tension in Bucaramanga: brave bars invade the field in the middle of the game


close

Bucaramanga

Bucaramanga vs. Tolima. Invasion of fans.

Bucaramanga vs. Tolima. Invasion of fans

Incidents in the match of date 9 of the League.

Moments of tension were experienced this Monday at the Alfonso López stadium, during the match. between Bucaramanga and Tolima sports on date 9 of the League.

invasion and tension

Bucaramanga fans entered the field of play at minute 8 of the game with a banner that said ‘without investment there is no champion, the obligation is the star’, which they have been displaying in the stands, a form of protest against the directives of the leopard club .

The Tolima players chose to meet in the technical zone claiming a lack of guarantees while the police reacted quickly by retaining the banner and chasing the fans.

See also  Cali does not take off: tied with Tolima in the first leg of the Super League

The fans fled the authorities back into the stands, amid jeering from some local supporters who chanted for their capture.

(You may be interested: Outrageous: Millonarios fans throw a child out of the stands with insults)

Although the official TV signal avoided showing the incidents live, in amateur videos posted on social networks you can see how the police chase some of the fans and even arrest some.

What happened forced the judge Luis Matorel to stop the game for at least 6 minuteswhile calm and control was regained by the authorities.

The situation did not escalate and the party was able to continue its process.

The last major precedent of a pitch invasion in the League occurred before the match between Tolima and Millonarios, when a local fan attacked the player Daniel Catanowho in turn responded to the aggression and was expelled.

See also  F4 | Monza: Charlie Wurz takes a chaotic Race 1

On that occasion, due to a lack of guarantees, the blue team refused to play, so the game did not start. It was then rescheduled for March 29.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Tension #Bucaramanga #brave #bars #invade #field #middle #game

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A well-known model gave tips for maintaining a clear oval of the face

A well-known model gave tips for maintaining a clear oval of the face

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result