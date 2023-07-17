“At the bottom there is room”the successful series of America TVleft his fans —last Friday— with the intrigue of what may happen after the capture of Claudia Plains. And it is that after launching “Operation Shark” by the Peruvian National Police and arresting Carmen’s daughter, the maldini They celebrated and toasted because apparently the fear of Claudia’s threats had already ended.

However, while that was happening in the mansion, Diego went to visit the dungeon to Claudia Plains, who told him that his objective was not to kill Francesca, but to make her suffer and, for that, he had sent a gift to her house. With this, the popular ‘Ratatouille’ thought the worst and quickly went to Las Nuevas Lomas.

Watch HERE the preview of “Al fondo hay sitio” 10×264

What TIME does “AFHS” 10 chapter 264 come out?

From Monday to Friday through the screens of America TV, from 8.40 to 9.40 pm, the episodes of season 10 of “AFHS”, right after the competition reality show “EEG”. To be able to watch the series live you must connect to the cable signal.

Where to watch FREE “Al fondo hay sitio” 10 LIVE?

Don’t have access to the cable signal of America TV? Don’t worry, you can watch the series online and totally FREE as follows: go to the official website of America TV GO and, if you want to see it through the YouTube platform, you can follow the official channel of “At the bottom there is room.”