Chapter 212 of “There is room at the bottom” promises high doses of tension. According to a new advance of the América Televisión series, we will see that Diego will discover a secret that Laia and Alessia They thought to keep it under 7 keys. But the most outstanding thing about the advance is the uncomfortable moment that they will live July and Cristobalwell, the niece of ‘Charito‘ will insult the Spanish woman and the son of Diego Montalban he will not hesitate to humiliate the young woman for her comments. What did they say? More information in the following lines.

“AFHS”: Cristóbal explodes against July

As we know, July has been in love with Cristóbal since the previous season. With the passage of time, her feelings have increased, but her jealousy has also risen to 1,000% with the arrival of Laia to Las nuevas lomas. However, in the new chapter of “AFHS” she will expose how the situation will get out of control.

Specifically, July will tell Cristóbal that Laia “is bad” and that comment will not be well received by Diego’s son. “I have realized that you do not pass her by, but that it is very clear to you that she is my girlfriend and you have to respect her. Make no mistake, you are the employee in this house”, the boy can be heard saying very annoyed.

