Pyongyang’s successful launch of a spy satellite has raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Seoul, which believes that Russia advised North Korea to put the satellite into orbit, responded with the deployment of drones and planes and announced the partial suspension of a bilateral agreement that sought to avoid escalations of the conflict, especially in the border area. North Korea went further by completely abandoning the aforementioned pact and immediately deployed its troops to the border.

North Korea announced the deployment of more troops and weapons along its border positions with South Korea, after Seoul partially suspends military agreement aimed at reducing tensions on the peninsula.

Seoul made the decision to partially suspend the agreement signed in 2018 after Pyongyang announced the successful launch of a spy satellite.

A fact confirmed this November 23, after North Korean state television broadcast videos of the launch of the satellite, which was put into orbit two days earlier by the Kim Jong-un regime.

This is North Korea’s third attempt to have a spy satellite. In May and August had two failed attempts of what it has called “a legal right to self-defense” and with which it intends to have “military recognition” of what happens outside its borders.

Videos released by North Korea show the Chollima-1 rocket placed upright on a new runway built at the Sohae space base, about 50 kilometers from the border with China.

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said his country’s decision to partially suspend the military agreement is a “minimal and proportional defensive measure” to North Korea’s weapons advance.

“The partial suspension of the pact is an essential measure to protect the life and safety of the population,” said the South Korean defense minister, according to the local Yonhap news agency.

South Korea also responded militarily with the deployment of drones and reconnaissance aircraft on the border after Pyongyang assured that Seoul would pay “dearly” for the decision to suspend the agreement.

North Korea, for its part, announced the complete withdrawal of the agreement and decided to deploy more troops to “resume all its military operations” on the border.

The 2018 agreement had been reached during a summit between Kim Jong-un and the then South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, but after the failure of negotiations on denuclearization with the United States, Pyongyang approved a weapons modernization plan, including the deployment of military satellites.

Seoul believes North Korea received Russian advice for launch

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) believes that Russia advised North Korea so that he could successfully launch the satellite of discontent.

“There is information that suggests that the North provided plans and data on the vehicles it used in its first two attempts and that Russia provided its analysis on the matter,” explained Yoo Sang-bum, a South Korean deputy.

The NIS also reported on the arrival of a passenger plane to Pyongyang, which according to its analysis, is usually used by the Russian Ministry of Defense and which it suspects could have transported Russian technicians and engineers between September and early November.

This photo taken on November 21, 2023 and published by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 22, 2023 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a rocket launch carrying the ‘Malligyong-1’ reconnaissance satellite from the Sohae Satellite Launch Site in North Phyongan Province. AFP – STR

During recent months, diplomatic ties between Moscow and Pyongyang have been strengthened, reaching their peak with the meeting of Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in September of this year.

Seoul and the United States, among other countries, suspect that during the meeting the two leaders agreed that North Korea would receive technical assistance from Russia in the aerospace field, in exchange for military weapons to use in Ukraine.

The United States and South Korea previously published images of the alleged shipment of thousands of North Korean containers, stored near the Russian-Ukrainian border and which, according to their estimates, would contain more than a million rounds of artillery and other types of weapons.

European Union condemns North Korea launch

The European Union (EU) classified the placing of the spy satellite into orbit by North Korea as a “clear threat to international peace and security,” as expressed by Josep Borrell, the bloc’s high representative for Foreign Affairs.

The senior diplomat added that the fact constitutes a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutionswhich prohibit this type of launch.

Borrell also called for Pyongyang to end “all illegal and dangerous actions” which are seen as an intensification of military tensions in the region and which could lead to greater conflict.

With EFE and local media