The Israeli Army activated an evacuation plan this Monday, October 16, to move residents of 28 villages within a 2-kilometer radius, near the border with Lebanon, to safe places. The military institution points out hostilities on the part of Hezbollah, in parallel to the conflict between Israel and the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip, after the unprecedented attack by the Islamist movement on Israeli soil on October 7.

Fears are stoking over a possible extension of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the region. After the firing of missiles and artillery fire on the border between Lebanon and Israeli territory in recent days, the authorities of the Jewish-majority country ordered the evacuation of 28 villages in the area of ​​tension on October 16.

Daniel Hagari, Israel’s main military spokesman, assured that the decision to remove the population was made to reduce the risk of civilian casualties and allow the Army “greater offensive freedom if necessary.”

Shtula, one of the evacuated towns, was the target of a Hezbollah missile attack, in which at least one person died, according to the military institution.

“If Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the reaction will be deadly (…) We will continue with a continuous evaluation of the situation, we will not take risks,” said Hagari.

An Israeli Merkava tank is positioned in northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon, on October 15, 2023. © AFP/Jalaa Marey

After the attack by the Hamas group on Israeli soil on October 7, the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu warned of an alleged attempted armed incursion from Lebanese territory on October 13, as well as alleged attacks by Hezbollah.

“9 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Israeli territory. The IDF Air Defense Complex intercepted 5 rockets according to protocol. “Currently, the IDF is attacking the launch site in Lebanon,” the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on its Twitter account on Sunday.

Israel accuses Iran of ordering Hezbollah attacks; Tehran rejects it

Hagari also accused Iran of ordering Hezbollah’s attacks on Sunday on the Lebanon-Israel border.

“Hezbollah carried out a series of shooting attacks to distract us from our war efforts in the south (Gaza), under Iranian instruction and with (Iranian) support,” he said, without offering details.

However, Tehran has rejected accusations of its alleged links to the firing from Lebanon into Israel in recent days and to the Hamas attack on the Jewish-majority nation on October 7.

Israeli Army soldiers patrol in an undisclosed position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, Oct. 15, 2023. Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israel exchanged deadly border fire on Oct. 15, and the group backed by Iran claimed responsibility for the attacks, which Israel said killed one civilian. , further raising cross-border tensions during Israel’s war with Hamas, which controls Gaza. © AFP/Aris Messinis/AFP

In an interview with the Arab network ‘Al Jazeera’, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned that it is “highly likely that many other fronts will be opened” if Israel continues its bombing of Gaza.

With Reuters and local media