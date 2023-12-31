Ten Yemeni Houthi rebels died in the Red Sea on Sunday after the US military claimed to have sunk three of their ships. in response to attacks on a container ship of a Danish carrier.

The spokesman for the Yemeni rebels, Yahya Saree, indicated on the social network

The attack caused “the death and disappearance of ten members of the naval forces,” he added.

A port source earlier indicated that “ten Houthis were killed and two wounded in the US attack on Houthi ships.” who were trying to intercept a ship at sea off Hodeida,” in Yemen.

The injured were rescued and taken to hospital, and four others survived, according to port sources, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.

(Also read: Trump's mugshot, attacks in Gaza and the most shocking images of 2023)

The US military said it sank three rebel ships.

Houthis who had attacked a Maersk container ship in the Red Sea.

After the Houthis fired on the US helicopters, they “responded in self-defense, sinking three of the four small vessels, and killing the crew,” the US Central Command in the Middle East (CENTCOM) said in a statement. specifying that the fourth boat “fled the area.”

The French shipping giant CMA CGM announced that it was suspending container ship crossings through the Red Sea following attacks on ships by the Houthis.

The US Navy, the source said, was responding to a request for assistance from the “Maersk Hangzhou”, a Singapore-flagged container ship owned and operated by Denmark, which said it had been attacked for the second time in 24 years while sailing through the Red Sea.

The ship had already been the target of two ballistic missiles launched from Yemeni territory controlled by the Houthis, which the US military shot down.

(Also: Ballot boxes and weapons will define the geopolitical agenda in much of the world during 2024)

The US government argued that it is acting in “self-defense” in the Red Sea and emphasized that it is not seeking to fuel tension in the Middle East.

Since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began after the deadly attack committed by the Palestinian Islamist movement in Israeli territory on October 7, The Houthis have attacked ships in the Red Sea on several occasions, and they have stated that they do so in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Containers from the Danish shipping and logistics company Maersk. Yemeni rebels attacked one of their merchant ships.

These attacks, which occur in an important commercial transit route, led the United States to launch a multinational naval force at the beginning of the month to protect ships sailing through the Red Sea.

(Read on: Who are the Houthis and why are they attacking ships in the Red Sea?)

Just after the United States announcement, the Danish company Maersk announced that it was suspending the transit of its ships through the Red Sea for 48 hours.

But this is the first time since the Houthis declared war on Israel in favor of the people of Gaza more than two months ago that the United States has directly confronted the rebels and has left an unknown number of fatalities in its territories. rows.

AFP and EFE