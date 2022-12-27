A truck blocks a road in Mitrovica, this Tuesday in northern Kosovo. FLORION GOGA (REUTERS)

Europe views with concern the new escalation of tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, which has reached a new high with the decision, taken on Monday night, by the Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, to put the country’s army on a state of “high alert” and to send his chief of staff, Milan Mojsilovic, to the border strip with his neighbor, where in recent days there have been roadblocks and also shots. Hours after that decision, members of the Serb minority in Mitrovica, a northern Kosovo city divided in two, erected new barricades.

The new trigger for tensions that do not subside has been an unresolved shooting on Sunday in the town of Zubin Potok, in northern Kosovo. There, the Kosovar Serb minority has maintained a road blockade since December 10 to protest the arrest of a former Serb policeman by the Kosovar law enforcement authorities, which has caused traffic to stop at two border posts with Serbia. The NATO mission in Kosovo, KFOR, is investigating the incident, in which “there were no injuries or material damage.” It has not indicated for the moment who was behind the shooting, of which Belgrade accuses Pristina, which for its part rejects any involvement.

With the intention of “discussing the security situation in Kosovo”, the KFOR commander, Angelo Michele Ristuccia, met on Monday with the Kosovar Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, and with the head of the EU mission in Kosovo, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark. A mediation job that has not calmed Serbia, which does not recognize the independence of its former province, declared unilaterally in 2008. On Sunday, the Serbian chief of staff, already in the border area, told a local radio station that the situation it was “complicated” and required “the presence of the army along the administrative line”, Serbia’s term for the border.

Shortly thereafter, President Vucic placed the country’s Armed Forces on high alert. “A measure to protect the Serbs,” justified the president. “The President of Serbia has ordered the army to put itself at the highest level of combat readiness; that is to say, at the level of use of armed force”, declared the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Milos Vucevic, through a statement, published overnight and quoted by international media. “We must advocate for the interests of the Serbian people,” Vucic declared after the announcement. He has also added that attempts to defuse the situation are being “difficult” and has described as “hysterical” the voices asking him to put pressure on the Kosovar Serbs to unblock the roads.

The origin of this tension is the so-called tuition crisis between Serbia and Kosovo, which has been going on for more than a year. The Serb minority rejected a decision by the Kosovo government to replace license plates issued by Belgrade with ones from Pristina. In the summer of 2021, Kosovar Serbs organized a roadblock in northern Kosovo in response to Pristina’s attempt to update identity documents, as well as replace Serb license plates, still in force in the country that is recognized by 101 out of 193 UN member countries (Spain is not among them). This decision was met with the rejection of the Kosovar Serb minority and the misgivings of Serbia. In September 2021, a truce was signed that concluded at the end of July. Again, the tension was defused with a suspension of the Pristina demands.

Last month the last episode of this long clash began, in which the high representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, has had to intervene on several occasions. In November, Pristina dismissed the police director for northern Kosovo over his opposition to changing license plates. Serbs from different political groups in the north, whose demands include the creation of an autonomous region, reacted by withdrawing from the institutions and Pristina responded by calling local elections in four municipalities for December 18. Kosovo’s Srpska Lista (Serbian List) party, close to Belgrade, has declared its total and complete resignation from local elections to choose the mayors of those towns, all of which have a Serb majority.

After several nights of violent incidents, which left at least one Kosovo police officer injured by alleged Serb shooting, the situation has ended up worsening with the arrest of one of the Kosovo Serb police officers who had previously resigned in protest against the plans to replace Serbian license plates. Precisely, to remove the barricades from the roads, the protesters demand the release of the arrested former Serb police officers, detentions that the Serb minority describes as intimidating.

From Belgrade, this Tuesday, the Ministry of the Interior has announced that all the units will immediately become “under the command of the chief of the General Staff”, according to Agence France Presse, while Defense has reported the decision to reinforce the military. Last week, the Serbian Prime Minister, Ana Brnabic, had already spoken of being “on the brink of an armed conflict”. For his part, the patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Porfirije, who also fears the clash, on Tuesday asked the Serbian Executive to act to guarantee peace. “We must do everything possible so that peace is preserved at all costs,” asked Porfirije, known for his calls for reconciliation. The patriarch met with the Serbian president and reminded him that an armed conflict “would not do anyone any good”.

