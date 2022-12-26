South Korea on Monday accused Pyongyang of invading her airspace with several drones, forcing her to deploy fighters to try to shoot them down.

“Several” North Korean drones “invaded our airspace” in the border area near Gyeonggi province, the South Korean General Staff said in a statement, emphasizing that it was “a clear act of provocation.”

(Also read: North Korea launches two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan.)

The raid drew warning shots from the South Korean military, which also deployed fighter jets and helicopter gunships to try to shoot down the five drones. One of them entered the airspace near the capital, Seoul.

In the incident, one of the aircraft, a KA-1 light fighter, crashed in the Hoengseong area, according to the Yonhap press agency. The South Korean military did not indicate whether the drones were shot down or returned from the North Korean side.

Our army will continue to respond decisively See also The Resistance. Hackers, war fighters and seamstresses: the double life of Ukrainians in the trenches

The Seoul forces also sent their own piloted and unpiloted aircraft along and north of the inter-Korean demarcation line for “reconnaissance” and “operational” tasks, such as taking pictures of “military installations.” enemies,” the South Korean General Staff said.

“Our military will continue to respond resolutely to such North Korean provocations,” the Seoul General Staff stressed. This Monday’s It is the first North Korean drone incursion into South Korean airspace in five years.

(Also: China and Russia: Conducted Joint Naval Exercises Near Taiwan.)

The incursion takes place in a context of great tension. Photo: EFE / JEON HEON-KYUN

Flights were temporarily suspended at the Gimpo and Incheon international airports near Seoul for an hour at the request of the South Korean General Staff, according to Yonhap.

Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, noted that it is the first time that flights have been suspended in South Korea because of North Korean drones. Although, according to him, their task consisted more of espionage.

“Considering the poor level of development of North Korean drones, there is little chance that they were endowed with the attack capabilities of modern weaponry,” the professor explained.

The incursion takes place in a context of great tension, after a long series of weapons tests by Pyongyang in recent months, including the firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korea’s use of drones is a growing concern for Seoul. Pyongyang denies its involvement and accuses its southern neighbor of fabricating false evidence against it.

(Keep reading: China will only count deaths from covid to those who die from respiratory failure).

AFP