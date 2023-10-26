Venezuela will hold a popular consultation on December 3 to, among other things, decide whether or not to annex Essequibo, a territory in long-standing dispute with neighboring Guyana, a country that rejects the Venezuelan attempt to resolve the conflict through this mechanism. In recent years, tensions have increased due to the discovery of oil and gas in the Essequibo maritime area. The case is pending in international courts.

The dispute over Essequibo worsens. With an inflexible Guyana, Venezuela has proposed a popular consultation to pressure the official annexation of Essequibo to its territory. There are almost 160,000 square kilometers that are in dispute between both nations.

For Venezuela, a popular consultation on the rights of this territory would be the solution. In September, the Venezuelan National Assembly agreed to call a consultative referendum for the people to strengthen the defense of Guayana Esequiba and Venezuela’s inalienable rights over that territory.

“I call on all Venezuelan men and women to vote on December 3. Let us defend the territorial rights of Venezuela,” wrote the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, after the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced that the consultation will be on the first Sunday of December.

The proposal to consulate the people came after Guyana began a bidding round for oil blocks in maritime areas that, according to Venezuela, are within the disputed area. There are five questions that cover support and rejection of the agreements on this dispute, that of creating a state for the annexation of Guayana Esequiba and one that seeks to ignore the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

This #3Dec Venezuelans will have the seventh Consultative Referendum, in this case to ratify the Independence of the land and sea that our heroes liberated. Let’s fight for historical rights! Everyone to Vote! pic.twitter.com/vT6YeDqPkn — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 25, 2023



A historic territorial dispute

Guyana bases its argument—that said territory belongs to it—on the Paris Arbitration Award of 1899, when it was still an English colony. At that time, An arbitral tribunal issued its ruling in favor of the United Kingdom and awarded the Essequibo to the now Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

By 1962, Venezuela reported to the United Nations several irregularities found, such as the bias of one of the court’s judges and possible pressure from the United Kingdom.

Four years later, Venezuela and a Guyana that was on the verge of independence signed the Geneva Agreement of 1966. Caracas relies on this agreement to claim its sovereignty over the Essequibosince this established “the mechanisms to initiate a process of review, discussion and search for satisfactory solutions to a controversy that affects the territory and sovereignty of Venezuela and Guyana.”

This year, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared itself competent to resolve the dispute and, since April, the case has been on hold. However, Venezuela has been emphatic in pointing out that said Court “manifestly lacks jurisdiction over the case”, which is why it did not appear in the proceedings.

Essequibo, border region in dispute between Venezuela and Guyana © FRANCE24

Controversy over the wealth of Essequibo

In 2015, tensions between nations worsened because the oil company Exxon Mobil, of the United States, found an oil well in the disputed sea and did so with permission from Guyana. Although Venezuela tried to resume dialogue to resolve the conflict, Guyana decided not to participate.

This year, it even put several wells out to tender, which caused annoyance in Caracas. A consortium made up of Exxon Mobil, Hess and CNOOC Ltd has control of oil production off the coast of Guyana, in the Stabroek Block, where about 380,000 barrels per day are produced.

More than 11 billion barrels of oil and gas have been discovered in this area. In fact, Exxon has estimated that it will produce more than 1.2 million barrels of oil and gas by 2027.

This Thursday, October 26, the minister of natural resources, Vickram Bharrat, announced a new discovery in the area. According to him, Exxon found more oil in the ‘Lancetfish-2’ appraisal well. This is an estimated 20 meters of hydrocarbon reserve, along with approximately 81 meters of additional hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone.

In 2023, Guyana has made four offshore discoveries, bringing the total to 46, since exploration operations began in 2015. More than 11 billion barrels of oil and gas have so far been discovered in the Stabroek block alone. .

International organizations reject Venezuela’s consultation

Guyana denounced this Tuesday that this mechanism has “the potential to incite violence and threaten peace.” The Government of Irfaan Ali has reiterated that it will defend its territorial integrity and considers that the questions posed by Venezuela promote an “illegal and unfounded claim” over more than two-thirds of Guyana’s national territory.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) also expressed its concern about the Venezuelan consultation because, it stated, “it opens the door to a possible violation of this fundamental principle of international law.” Likewise, he pointed out that the referendum “has no validity, relevance or prestige in international law in relation to this controversy.”

The organization hopes that Venezuela “is not raising the possibility of using force or military means to get its way in this dispute over the territory.” Furthermore, they recalled that, after all, the long-standing position of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, including Venezuela, is that the region “must remain a zone of peace.”

STATEMENT BY CARICOM ON THE GUYANA-VENEZUELA BORDER CARICOM notes the decision of the Venezuelan National Assembly to conduct a popular referendum on defending Venezuela’s claim of the Essequibo. Read the full statement at: Read more at: https://t.co/kf7TYJuPDl — CARICOM: Caribbean Community (@CARICOMorg) October 26, 2023



The Organization of American States (OAS) condemned the consultation and considers that “it is illegal according to the 1966 Geneva Agreement.” In the statement published by the Secretary General, Luis Almagro, he reiterates that Venezuela and Guyana share the responsibility of resolving their dispute with peaceful solutions.

However, it also recognizes and supports “the sovereign right of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to exercise its franchise in its established and attached maritime area.”

