The temperature of the discussion between the AstraZeneca laboratory and the European Commission rises to unsuspected levels before the meeting scheduled for this afternoon, in which the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company has to provide information that justifies the delays in the supply of its coronavirus vaccine announced on last Friday. In a tug of war typical of a political struggle, early this Wednesday, the Community Executive assured that the laboratory had unilaterally refused to attend the appointment. “Indeed, AstraZeneca has withdrawn from the meeting,” confirmed a source from the Commission. “We insist that they return to give the requested explanations.” Minutes later, the Austrian Health Minister stated that the meeting had been postponed to Thursday. Finally, around noon, the laboratory confirmed that he would attend the appointment, through a statement: “We are going to meet with the EU this afternoon.”

So everything seems to stay the same, but somewhat more muddied. The meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday, is the continuation of the pulse that the Community Executive and the member countries have maintained with the pharmaceutical company since it announced a reduction of close to 60% of the doses committed to the Union in the first quarter. The Commission signed an advance purchase agreement with the company in August for the acquisition of 300 million doses of its drug, with the option to purchase another 100 million.

Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health. On video, his statements this Monday.John Thys / Pool Photo via AP

European countries, many of which have entrusted their vaccination campaigns to the arrival of this vaccine, cheaper and with more traditional logistics than those already approved by Pfizer and Moderna, had the immediate supply of millions of doses for the first days February. Although it still does not have the approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA, in its acronym in English), its committee of experts meets this Friday, in an appointment in which they are expected to recommend the authorization of the drug for use in The EU.

After the meetings held this Monday, in which AstraZeneca gave “insufficient” explanations, according to the Health Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, Brussels increased the pressure on the company by announcing the launch at the end of this week of a mechanism to monitor the exports abroad from the laboratories, giving rise to the suspicion that AstraZeneca is taking part of the European production abroad.

The executive director of the pharmaceutical company, Pascal Soriot, assured this Tuesday in an interview with EL PAÍS that such suspicion was false and that the downward revision of the deliveries was due to “bad luck” in one of the phases of the process of biotechnological production that takes place in one of the European factories. The Commission reacted annoyed to the interview, considering that in it the manager had made public confidential details of the contracts. A Brussels source cited by Reuters on Wednesday demanded that the company make the signed contract public.

