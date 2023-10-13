With orders for the forced displacement of 1.1 million Palestinians to the south, the northern region awaits the possible start of a land invasion

With the end of the deadline given by Israel for residents of the northern Gaza Strip to leave their homes towards the south, thousands of Palestinians have moved in a hurry as the region is gripped by the tension of an obvious attack by the Israeli Army.

The ultimatum from the Israel Defense Forces was communicated on Thursday (Oct 12, 2023) and ended around 6pm this Friday (Oct 13). The order established 24 hours for people to leave the premises for the sake of “security”. The recommendation is that civilians only return to the region when advised by the Israeli government. With the mobilization of tanks and troops on the border, it is expected that a land operation could begin in the next few hours.

The evacuation of civilians includes Gaza City, with around 700,000 inhabitants, and the refugee camps of Jabalya (116 thousand) and Beach (90,000). It also involves the cities of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia, close to the Erez Pass, the main land crossing point controlled by Israel.

The country imposed a siege on the entry of food, water and fuel as way of putting pressure on the extremist group Hamaswhich has controlled the region since 2005, to release hostages kidnapped from Israel during the incursion into the country on Saturday (7.Oct).

In total, the exit order affects about 1.1 million people, or almost half of the approximately 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza. UN (United Nations) spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it was logistically “impossible” comply with the shift in the given time “without devastating humanitarian consequences”.

Despite the order to withdraw, Hamas advised Palestinians to remain in their homes. The fighters claim that, if carried out, the departure of civilians would leave the group exposed to attacks carried out by land incursions.

The extremist group also accused Israel of failing to comply with the established deadline and killing at least 70 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children, who were moving south, according to the Al Jazeera.

Until the morning of this Friday (13.Oct), a UN report estimates that more than 423 thousand Palestinians in Gaza had already left their homes towards the south of the country. Transport includes people in cars, motorbikes, trucks and on foot.

To comply with Israel’s request to leave the northern region of the Gaza Strip, Palestinians have to travel a distance of approximately 13.8 km to the exit point at the Wadi Gaza bridge, in the central region of the territory.

The journey to the bridge is equivalent to a walk of around 3 hours or a 30-minute drive. The entire territory of the Gaza Strip is 365 km², 41 km long and 10 km wide.

There is 19 Brazilians sheltering in a school in the region who are waiting for dawn local time to make a new attempt to leave, intermediated by Itamaraty. The 1st attempt was frustrated because the bus used to remove the group from the location was unable to travel the route, hit by bombs, leading to the postponement of the rescue mission.

The Brazilians are trying to reach Khan Yunis, in the southern region of Gaza. From there, the Brazilian government wants to try to remove the group across the border with Egypt. The Egyptians, however, have not yet allowed passage through the region. A Presidency of the Republic plane is in Rome, Italy, where it is awaiting authorization to proceed to Egypt.