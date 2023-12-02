Colombian football enters its final stretch to find out the finalists of the championship in the second half of the year.

On the eve of the start of matchday 5 of the group stage, Dimayor announced the schedule of matches for matchday 6, the final one.

La Dimayor decided that the entire date 6 will be played on a unified date and time by groups. The matches will then be played next Wednesday, December 6. Group A matches will be at 6 pm Group B matches will be at 8:15 pm

Programming

Group A

Wednesday December 6

6 p.m.

Eagles vs. Cali

Junior vs. Tolima

B Group

Wednesday December 6

8 p.m.

Millionaires vs. National

Medellin vs. America

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news