Nacional faces Millonarios in a game valid for the final of the Colombia Cup.
Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE
La Dimayor announced the schedule for matchday 6 of the group stage.
Colombian football enters its final stretch to find out the finalists of the championship in the second half of the year.
On the eve of the start of matchday 5 of the group stage, Dimayor announced the schedule of matches for matchday 6, the final one.
La Dimayor decided that the entire date 6 will be played on a unified date and time by groups. The matches will then be played next Wednesday, December 6. Group A matches will be at 6 pm Group B matches will be at 8:15 pm
Programming
Group A
Wednesday December 6
6 p.m.
Eagles vs. Cali
Junior vs. Tolima
B Group
Wednesday December 6
8 p.m.
Millionaires vs. National
Medellin vs. America
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
