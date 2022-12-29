with videoThe Serbian army is no longer on high alert after three days. Tensions in North Kosovo seem to be easing somewhat now that the Serbs there are dismantling the border blockades and Kosovo has reopened the border.



29 Dec. 2022

On Wednesday evening, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with a delegation of Serbs living in Kosovo to discuss the situation. He called on them to remove the barricades at border crossings. He would have received guarantees from the United States and the European Union that the protesting Serbs would not be arrested by the Kosovo police.

Belgrade says it wants to protect the Serbian minority in Kosovo, but Kosovo claims that Serbia and Russia are deliberately stirring things up. It has been unsettled in the border region for months, mainly due to a proposed law from Kosovo that prohibits people from driving around with number plates from Serbia. Many Serbian officials and police officers in Kosovo resigned in protest.

After the arrest of one of those police officers, protests intensified and Serbs barricaded many roads at border crossings. The protesters demanded the release of Dejan Pantic and partially got their way on Wednesday. Pantic is now under house arrest.

