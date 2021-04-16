The mayor of Quilmes, Mayra Mendoza, crossed on Twitter with her counterpart Vicente López, Jorge Macri, when he requested a meeting with Governor Axel Kicillof on social networks. All in the midst of tensions between the City, Province and Nation due to the new restrictions and the closure of face-to-face classes.

It all started when Macri asked Kicillof to summon the mayors of the opposition to discuss the measures adopted: “Governor, do as @alferdez (Alberto Fernández) who receives @horaciorlarreta (Horacio Rodríguez Larreta). Let’s reach agreements to take care of health of the Buenos Aires, but with the schools open”, He declared.

In response, Mendoza recalled that last April 7 they had a meeting by Zoom with the Governor and the rest of the mayors. “Jorge, be honest“Said the mayor.

Then he added that at the meeting “no one raised objections to the proposal by @Kicillofok when he stated that he should take more restrictive measures if the cases continued to increase, on the contrary, we agreed on the decision”.

Minutes later, the communal head of La Cámpora published a photo of the virtual meeting and told the mayor of Vicente López his place on the screen.

“How do I see that you are having some memory problems, I leave you the photos of the Zoom in which all the mayors participated on 7/4. In case you can’t find yourself, you are connected to the right of the screen, ”he said.

After that exchange, the situation continued on television, when Macri, in statements with the C5N channel, stated that “what the mayor says is a lie”.

In this context, he explained that that day there were two videoconferences, one to discuss a financing mechanism for the municipalities and the other dealt with the pandemic. “In the first, they summoned all the mayors, in the second only those of the ruling party”, He denounced.

Meanwhile, the Télam agency published statements from sources from the Buenos Aires government: “The phone is always open. The mayors can call the governor, the chief of staff or the minister of government as many times as necessary, “they said, although they considered that”meetings are not requested by Twitter“.

From the Province they affirmed that the meetings with the mayors “they are periodic”They recalled that on April 3, one was held with the 135 Buenos Aires communal chiefs and that four days later another meeting was held in which the mayors of the AMBA districts participated exclusively.

A similar crossing on Twitter was repeated on Thursday night when the Buenos Aires deputy head of government, Diego Santilli, came out to clarify a message from him said in February about the possibility of suspend the presence in the classrooms before a second wave of coronavirus.

“If there is a second wave we will have to stop with the presence for 10 or 15 days, “Santilli had said in a radio communication with El Uncover Radio on February 18, one day after the face-to-face classes began in the City of Buenos Aires.

The message was shared by Alberto Fernández on his account and used by Kicillof during his press conference with the intention of exposing Santilli’s change of position.

The City official explained that he never had a contradiction: “That day I said that we would make a decision based on ‘what the health authority defines‘. And this closing of the schools it was not decided by the health authority, the President did it so untimely and going over the autonomy of the City “, he emphasized.