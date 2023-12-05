Two days after the referendum on Essequibo, a territory that Venezuela disputes with Guyana, the Government of Nicolás Maduro is moving forward to try to enforce what was approved on Sunday in elections that in the street showed almost zero participation, but that Chavismo has been described as a victory with 10.4 million voters, which has once again awakened a credibility crisis for the country’s electoral authorities. This Tuesday, Maduro presented on television the new official map of the country with the Essequibo incorporated, without the delimitation in claim, during a Council of State and Defense of the Nation in which he announced a series of measures and upcoming legislation to finalize the possession of the territory and its resources. Previously, the president sent a military contingent to Puerto Barima, in the State of Delta Amacuro, on the Atlantic border of Venezuela, very close to the limits of the area under claim.

The story war has begun. Guyana raised a flag a few weeks ago on a small hill in Essequibo. On the day of the referendum, the Venezuelan Ministry of Communication released a video in which some indigenous people lowered the Guyanese flag and raised the Venezuelan one. Maduro now counterattacks with everything. Through a special law announced this Tuesday he will create a new province or state in the territory, but he has already appointed a single provisional authority. This is Major General Alexis Rodríguez Cabello, deputy for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), who will operate from Tumeremo, the municipality that is the focus of mining exploitation in the Bolívar State, in the south of the country, just 100 kilometers and two hours away. of roads in the town of San Martín de Turumbang, in the area under claim.

“We want the peaceful rescue of Guayana Esequiba. “Let’s start responding to a people who spoke out on December 3!” said the president. “Our Guayana Esequiba has been de facto occupied by the British Empire and its heirs and they have destroyed the area,” he added after remembering the agreements that were made to create Petrocaribe during the time of Hugo Chávez. Venezuela then offered discounted oil to the Caricom countries in exchange for diplomatic support for its Bolivarian revolution, yet in this historic dispute those countries have backed Guyana. “We are a people of peace, unionist, we have demonstrated it since Petrocaribe, which allowed the social and economic stability of the Caribbean, particularly Guyana, which had the highest development rates at that time and today is in misery,” he added.

The president ordered PDVSA to draw up a map of exploration and exploitation of resources and also ordered Parliament to draft a law that prohibits oil concessions granted by Guyana in the territorial sea to be delimited, such as the American Exxon Mobile, which has a maritime platform. in the zone. “We give three months to the companies that are exploiting resources there without permission from Venezuela to get their act together.” He also asked the National Assembly to create environmental protection areas and national parks in the territory.

Previously, a military contingent had mobilized to Puerto Barima, in the State of Delta Amacuro, on the Atlantic border of Venezuela, very close to the limits of the zone in claim, which Venezuela and Guyana claim. This is a lawsuit that dates back to 1777, when the Captaincy General of Venezuela included that piece of 160,000 square kilometers within the same map that, neither when it was under the kingdom of Spain nor after independence, was it occupied by Venezuela, which was did British Guiana that in 1899 managed to set limits in the Paris Arbitration Award in a process that has been described as rigged. Two centuries later, the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the National Armed Forces, Domingo Hernández Lárez, has spread on his social networks images of Venezuelan soldiers providing health care to the indigenous communities that live in the area. In one of the messages he published he posted photos of trucks with construction materials and the message “Heading for the Guiana Shield in support of the comprehensive development of the nation.”

