The relationships between Leganes and the Valladolid are tense on purpose Miguel de la Fuente, forward of the pucelano team (20 years) in the orbit of the pepineros and whose contract ends on June 30, 2021. A clause of the document obliges the Valladolid to transfer it to another team if the interested team equals or exceeds their current salary provided they are in their last year of contract, as is the case. Is what he has done Leganes.

However, in Zorrilla understand that this clause is not in force (they do not clarify why) and, therefore, Michael he cannot avail himself of it. Furthermore, they threaten to take the case to court if, for any reason, the Leganes makes the signing of the striker official. The case promises to be resolved well through the intermediation of The league Or the RFEF, since the pact between clubs is, for now, discarded.

“Miguel has asked us to go to Leganés”

Yesterday Miguel Angel Gomez slipped that was the Leganes the club that had acted as an “accomplice” together with the soccer player’s representation agency to provoke the march of Michael. “If the LeganesThey will know how they decide to act and what is the degree of relationship and friendship with us. We have gone head to head when we have been interested in his players, as with José Arnaiz. As an institution, each one chooses the image they want to give. As everything is, the most normal thing seems to be to end up in court, “he warned already then

Today, during the presentation of Orellana, Gomez has been much clearer: “The player has submitted a letter requesting to be on loan in his last year of contract to Leganes”, Has revealed.

Leganés confirms it

Sources of Leganes They have confirmed to AS that, indeed, what was revealed by Valladolid is true. That is, the Madrid club wants to sign Michael executing this clause of your contract. It’s all they point from Butarque Regarding this case, without clarifying what the future of the matter could be or the next legal steps.

However, in the environment of the operation they point out that the signing only has two alternatives: that the Valladolid refuse the loan (which is equivalent to letting you out at zero cost) or accept the assignment.

In the first scenario, the normal thing is that before the refusal of the Valladolid the player claims his departure from the sports authorities, in this case The league wave Spanish Federation, so that they mediate about it. If the response of these organizations were negative, then yes, the case could end in the Ordinary Justice, just as suggested Miguel Angel Gomez, but at the initiative of the player. If it were resolved in favor of Leganés, it could be the Valladolid the one who will take the case to trial.

Arnáiz and Antoñito, collateral damage

In the meantime, this issue has splashed two other operations involving Leganes and Valladolid. The first is the interest of Pucela by Arnaiz. The blanquivioletas have presented, in the words of Gomez “Six different offers” to Leganés, “and the Leganes refuses”. The answer from Butarque is simple: Arnaiz it is not for sale. South of the capital also denies that, as has been leaked in Pucela, have offered the striker to other teams in better condition.

The other name affected by the case Michael It’s of Antoñito. The right side of the Valladolid is to the liking of Leganes, who in recent weeks was negotiating to get his letter of freedom to sign, initially, for Tenerife. In Pucela they were predisposed whenever the islands were their destination. The meddling of Leganes seems to have changed his opinion. Now the facilities to release him from his contract are not so many before the risk that Butarque be your final destination.