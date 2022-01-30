Tensions between the United States and Russia over Ukraine are exacerbating a crisis in the aluminum sector, which has been hit by rising energy prices last year. The price of the metal has increased 24% in the last six months to more than $3,100 a metric ton, approaching a decade high. The prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine made matters worse. Russia is one of the world’s biggest aluminum producers and traders fear disruptions to their exports if conflict breaks out.

This is adding to the pressure built up over months of rising energy costs. The move led to the closure of factories in China and Europe that failed to reduce costs enough to remain profitable. In Europe, natural gas prices are almost five times higher than they were a year ago because of cold weather and a drop in gas flow from Russia. Energy can represent up to half the cost of manufacturing aluminum.

Traders fear that closing smelters will make it more difficult to secure supplies in a market that is used to having a lot of metal to circulate. Rising aluminum costs are an additional expense for buyers like automakers, which already face supply chain constraints, including a global shortage of computer chips.

Alcoa said late last year that it would close its unprofitable aluminum plant in San Ciprián, Spain, which has an annual capacity of 228,000 tonnes. It will likely be offline for about two years because of challenges arising from what Alcoa called exorbitant energy prices. The price of electricity in Spain hit a record at the end of last year. Other companies that own aluminum smelters in places like Montenegro, Romania and France have also set plans for production cuts.

“Probably in the last 15 to 20 years, the Chinese have created an oversupply and you see that rebalancing now,” said Graham Kerr, chief executive of producer South32 Ltd.

Among investors betting on a continued rise in prices is Luke Sadrian, chief investment officer at hedge fund Commodities World Capital.

He thinks prices can rise above $4,000 a ton, but they won’t move in a straight line. “When you close an aluminum plant, you’re not just doing it for a few days,” Sadrian said. “Because of the energy situation that is happening right now, aluminum could start trading as a shortage ore and be much more volatile.”

