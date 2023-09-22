Poland will no longer transfer weapons to Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Although Warsaw justifies the need to strengthen itself militarily, the announcement comes at a time when the premier faces pressure from the far right, ahead of the October 15 elections. At the same time, the dispute between neighboring states over the trade in Ukrainian grains is intensifying. kyiv tries to promote a dialogue.

Poland, a major source of military equipment for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, is halting its aid.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki assured that his Government stops transferring weapons to the neighboring country after exposing a military modernization plan underway, driven by fears of Russian aggression in the region.

“We will no longer deliver weapons to Ukraine because we are now equipping ourselves with the most modern weapons,” Morawiecki said in an interview with Polsat News, broadcast on the night of Wednesday, September 20.

This Thursday, Piotr Mueller, a spokesman for his government, added that Warsaw now “only carries out previously agreed supplies of ammunition and weapons” for the country attacked by Moscow.

“At the moment it is as the prime minister said, in the future we will see,” the official added.

“We are no longer transferring any weapons to Ukraine because now we will arm ourselves with the most modern weapons,” Poland’s PM told Polsat News https://t.co/mWts5TCo2A — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 21, 2023



Although Warsaw is not the only supplier of weapons to kyiv, this is a significant blow for the nation that is trying to repel the attacks of the Russian Army after almost 19 months of war. Amid the biggest conflict in decades on European soil, Poland has supplied Ukraine with a wide range of weaponry, including Leopard 2 tanks and Soviet-era MiG fighter jets.

The security and defense expert, Michal Baranowski, highlighted that Poland gave most of what it could give at the beginning of the war, but that Warsaw’s decision is worrying for Ukraine, which seeks to maintain Western support in the face of the hostilities it faces. daily.

“The message is very bad, both for Poland’s reputation and for the fact that Poland has been one of the main supporters of military aid to Ukraine. Saying that Poland will not send more weapons means that Poland can no longer play this role,” Baranowski noted.

The withdrawal of aid occurs at a time when Ukrainian forces are slowly advancing along the Russian front lines, in the midst of a counteroffensive that has not yielded strong results as initially expected. kyiv leaders urge a new round of advanced weapons, including longer-range missiles.

A Polish Air Force MiG-29 aircraft fires flares during a performance at the Radom Air Show, at an airport in Radom, August 24, 2013. © Reuters/Kacper Pempel

The need for reinforcements in combat equipment is constant for a country that faces one of the greatest military powers in the world, as highlighted by US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, last weekend.

Precisely, with the aim of strengthening his forces, the Ukrainian president addressed the United States Senate this Thursday. A clear challenge, as Republicans question whether Congress should approve a new round of military assistance for kyiv, despite slow progress in the fight against Russian invaders.

The brake on military aid by Warsaw is dismaying for kyiv, since its neighboring country has been one of those that has advocated the most for aid to Ukraine. Last March, it even became the first to announce the sending of MiG-29 fighter planes to the attacked territory and took the lead in requesting the delivery of aircraft by NATO members, despite the fact that Kiev is not part of the political-military alliance.

But now, that firm support would be part of the past and Ukraine is left without one of its greatest collaborators, when there is no end to the conflict in sight in the short term.

Is Poland withdrawing military aid for political motivations?

Morawiecki’s announcement comes ahead of the elections on October 15 and at a time when his government is facing pressure from the far-right Confederation political party, which claims that Poland does not receive the gratitude it deserves for arming Ukraine and accepting to their refugees.

Baranowski stressed that Warsaw’s attempt to show toughness towards kyiv must be understood in the context of the election campaign. The security and defense expert highlighted that Poland has the capacity to modernize its own Army and continue helping Ukraine, so these two actions are not exclusive.

From Washington, they also point to that thesis. A senior official in Joe Biden’s administration stressed that the United States does not see Morawiecki’s statements as a sign that Western unity is breaking down. “Each country that contributes to Ukraine has its own internal policy and that is simply a reality. Some of these countries are in the middle of electoral cycles, so they are also in the middle of messages to their audiences,” said the official, quoted by AP, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

File-Image of the Parliament of Poland, during the inauguration of the re-elected president Andrzej Duda, on August 6, 2020.

© Lewica/Via Reuters

Meanwhile, Donald Tusk, opposition leader, accused Morawiecki and other ruling authorities of staging a “moral and geopolitical scandal by politically stabbing Ukraine in the back when they decide to fight on the Ukrainian front, just because it will be profitable for their campaign.” .

Ahead of parliamentary elections, the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party has been criticized by the far right for what it calls the Polish government’s servile attitude toward Ukraine.

The Confederation party, which has given voice to anti-Ukrainian sentiments, ranks third in many polls and has emerged as a potential influencer. Analysts point out that the ruling movement’s tougher rhetoric on the war in Ukraine is a response to the growing popularity of Confederation.

kyiv pushes for diplomatic solution with Warsaw on grain exports

Tensions between the two countries escalate. The decision to cut military aid also comes amid a deterioration in bilateral relations, due to a dispute over trade in Ukrainian grains and cereals.

Emotions have been running high after Poland, Hungary and Slovakia announced last week a new ban on imports of those Ukrainian products. The three countries argued the need to protect their farmers from a glut of kyiv’s agricultural products in their markets, as it reduces prices for local farmers and harms their livelihoods.

The measure was taken after the European Union did not extend the import ban on grains from Ukrainian soil on December 16.

But kyiv responded by filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization against the three nations, prompting even angrier reactions from Poland.

In fact, this Thursday, when Warsaw’s spokesman confirmed that there will be no new arms supplies for Kiev, he alluded to “a series of absolutely unacceptable diplomatic statements and gestures that appeared on the part of Ukraine.”

Anger on the part of the Polish government increased after last Tuesday, before the United Nations General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that countries that oppose Ukraine over grain are actually acting on behalf of Russia. Poland urgently summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to complain about these statements.

However, kyiv is trying to push for a diplomatic solution amid the disputes. This Thursday, the agriculture ministers of Poland and Ukraine indicated that they are working to resolve the situation in a way that takes into account the interests of both parties.

With Reuters and AP