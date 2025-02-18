In the year 2015, Jordi Évole received the Joan Ramón Mainat award at the Vitoria television festival. An award that was given by your program Savedthen issued in the sixth.

After receiving the prize, the presenter took the stage to pronounce a speech that did not leave anyone indifferent: “I was waiting for this award because Last year they gave it to Jorge Javier Vázquez and it is the logical evolution: Save me to Saved. Last year I met Jorge Javier Vázquez and east, Mariló. Then at the party we will see what happens. “

A few words that Mariló Montero didn’t sit well at all And that, this Monday, the collaborator of Public mirror He has not let go. On this day, the presenter has connected live with the morning of Antena 3 to comment What about Évole.

Thus, after commenting on Évole’s interview with the expert, just before saying goodbye to the Antena 3 morning, the presenter has lived a Uncomfortable moment with Mariló Montero That, from the set of Atresmedia, he reproached his partner that the interview with Simon had been “dictated” by the government with the aim of making an “image washing” to the doctor.

Ironic, Évole has addressed his partner: “I would like to clarify something that Mariló said. That could be part of a political compensation operation. I have recognized that all the questions happened to me by Pedro Sánchez. I confirmed it I was doing one by one. All opinions in this country are politicized, yours too“





Thus, just before saying goodbye to the program, Évole has sent “a greeting” to the collaborator and has assured that “everything remains among colleagues.” However, Montero has decided that the matter was not settled and stressed: “I’m going to save the anecdote of the waves, Jordi. I also want to greet you with respect and affection. “

An aim that has left the rest of the morning’s collaborators speechless, who have asked what Mariló Montero meant who, despite having launched the dart, has chosen not to comment on the matter on the set of Antena 3. ” I think it was at the Vitoria television awards“Evole said, to which Montero has replied that” it can be. “





“I don’t remember …”, has made clear Jordi Évole, just as perplexed as the rest of the program collaborators. For its part, Mariló Montero has added: “You said it from the stage, there were many witnesses. They are the things that you do not realize some. But, with all respect, it is my opinion. “

“I have no idea what you are talking about, but it is clear that there was something that Mariló bothered him“Susanna Griso said, visibly lost in the attacks between the guest to her partner who, finally, has stressed:” I have no inconvenience in greeting with Jordi if I find it through the halls. These things have to speak them in person. “





Finally, trying to remove iron from the matter, Juan Soto Ivars has proposed an idea for the next installment of the Jordi Évole program: “This can only end Mariló in the program.” Thus, before saying goodbye to the program, Catalan has stressed: “Really, I don’t remember what I said on stage. He would try to be a grace that you did not like or that may not like anyone. Really, If I was wrong, I’m sorry“