Alarms continue to sound in Jerusalem and other Israeli cities in the face of missiles fired by the extremist group Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

One of the most dramatic scenes was lived in the last hours in Holon, a city near Tel Aviv. There, a video recorded with a cell phone recorded the exact moment in which one of the missiles hit a bus it was empty.

As reported by the Times of Israel site, the attack left at least six wounded. Among the victims would be a five-year-old girl.

The missile launched at Holon is part of the massive attack led by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas). “In keeping with our promise, the Al Qassam Brigades have launched the largest missile attack in and around Tel Aviv, with 130 missiles, in response to the enemy’s attack on civilian buildings, “the extremist group reported.

The confrontation between Israel and Hamas escalated on Tuesday, when Israel launched new airstrikes against the Gaza Strip. The conflict, according to AFP, left 28 dead on the Palestinian side -among which there would be ten children- and three deceased women in Israeli territory.

Escalation of violence

The international community expressed its concern about what is the worst outbreak of violence in years between the Islamist movement in power in the Gaza Strip and Israel, sparked by clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in East Jerusalem.

“Since yesterday (Monday) the army carried out hundreds of attacks against Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza (…) and we will infurther tense the force of our attacks“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday.

“If (Israel) wants an escalation, we are prepared and if you want to stop we are ready too, “Hamas leader Ismael Haniyeh responded in a televised speech.

Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz authorized the army to mobilize 5,000 reservists, but it is not yet clear if it will. “There are still many targets in the pipeline. This is just the beginning,” the official warned.

