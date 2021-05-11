The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said Tuesday that it fired 130 rockets at Tel Aviv Faced with the scale of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces, after Israel attacked a thirteen-story building in the Gaza Strip.

The escalation of tension that intensified between Monday and Tuesday has already left at least 28 Palestinians and three Israelis dead.

“Now, in fulfillment of our promise, the Al Qassam Brigades have launched the largest missile attack in and around Tel Aviv, with 130 missiles, in response to the enemy’s attack on civilian buildings,” Hamas said.

The threat has caused air raid sirens will sound in Tel Aviv and several explosions have been heard in the city center that have injured several people.

Regarding the air attack on a 13-storey apartment in the Gaza Strip, according to Channel 12, this building was empty since residents had been notified of the attack.

The night of Gaza pierced by missiles. Reuters photo

The confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in Jerusalem escalated on Tuesday, when Israel launched new airstrikes against the Gaza Stripwhile the extremists attacked southern Israel with hundreds of rockets. The new exchanges killed dozens of militants and civilians in Gaza and at least three Israeli women.

The barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip and Israeli airstrikes on the territory continued almost non-stop throughout the day, in what appeared to be some of the fighting. more intense between Israel and Hamas since their 2014 war.

The fire was so relentless that Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system seemed to be overwhelmed. Plumes of smoke were seen rising from many places in the Gaza Strip.

Since sunset Monday, 28 Palestinians – including 10 children and a woman – have been killed in Gaza, most by airstrikes, local health authorities said. The Israeli army said that at least 16 of those killed were militants.

Two of the Israeli women died when Rockets fired from Gaza hit a residential area in the coastal city of Ashkelonreported the Israeli first aid service. They were the first Israeli deaths during the current wave of violence.

More than 60 Israelis were injured in other similar attacks.

Hours later, the Israeli police reported that a third woman passed away in the town of Rishon Letzion, near Tel Aviv, by the impact of another rocket launched from the Gaza Strip.

Already with the death of the first two women, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that he would “increase both the force and the pace of attacks” in Gaza against the Palestinian Islamist groups Hamas, which rules in the region, and Islamic Jihad.

“Hamas will now receive blows that it did not expect,” he said.

Hamas’s response was immediate.

More attacks

Egyptian officials said they were trying to negotiate a ceasefireBut the new cycle of violence was gathering steam. Even before the deaths of the three Israeli women, the Hebrew state army said it was sending troop reinforcements to the border with the Gaza Strip and the defense minister ordered the mobilization of 5,000 reserve soldiers.

Israel’s military spokesman, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, told reporters that his forces were reinforcing defensive positions at the border to avoid possible infiltrations, in addition to increasing its offensive capacity, mainly in the air. He said the goal was to send a “clear message” to Hamas.

The rocket barrage and airstrikes were preceded by hours of clashes Monday between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, including dramatic clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque complex, a holy site for Jews and Muslims.

A building damaged in Holon, near Tel Aviv, Israel, by rockets fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

The current violence, like previous rounds – including the latest intifada, or Palestinian insurrection against Israel -, has been fueled by the claims of each party about Jerusalem, which is the emotional core of the long-standing conflict.

In a sign of growing unrest, hundreds of residents of Arab communities across Israel participated in nightly demonstrations. who denounced the recent actions of the Israeli security forces against the Palestinians.

It was one of the largest protests by Palestinian citizens in Israel in recent years.

In the central Israeli city of Lod, police fired tear gas and stun grenades after mourners threw stones at police officers during the funeral of an Arab allegedly shot dead by a Jewish resident the night before. Thousands of people participated in the funeral and police said the crowd set fire to a police car, a bus and a motorcycle. Two policemen were injured.

Israel and Hamas they have fought three wars and numerous skirmishes since the militia group took control of Gaza in 2007. Recent rounds of fighting usually end after a few days, often aided by behind-the-scenes mediation from Qatar, Egypt and other governments.

An Egyptian official confirmed that the country was trying to negotiate a truce. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Israeli actions in Jerusalem had complicated those efforts. A Palestinian security official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the ceasefire efforts.

Source: AFP, Europa Press and AP

PB