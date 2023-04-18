A warm finish. If too much, the federal prosecutor will decide. Surely the matches between Fiorentina and Atalanta in recent years have been as exciting on the pitch as passionate in the post. This is no exception with the 1-1 final decided thanks also to a penalty scored by Cabral strongly discussed by the Nerazzurri who protested for a long time after the decision by Guida (which arrived after five minutes between checking and viewing on the monitor). Arbitration direction that did not convince Atalanta and it seems that after returning to the belly of the Franchi the spirits of some protagonists have warmed up: with the coach Gasperini ready to point out in a decisive way what happened even in the presence of some Viola managers (including the ds Pradè). A few screams, insults and strong words in an immediate post match with the tensions of the match still present, all in front of the men of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. It’s up to them to decide if the limit has been exceeded. “What happened? Nothing, I was on my floor” Gasperini said in the press room when asked about the matter. See also Green, the shock video of the punch to Poole embarrasses the Warriors and the NBA

SPEAK GASPERINI — After the match Gasperini explains in the press room. “Five minutes is a long time, evidently they weren’t sure, even in the first half there were two minutes of stop to check something, in the end if you search and search you will find something. I repeat, five minutes is a really long time to make a decision like this.” Ederson also intervened on the penalty: “For me there was no penalty – the Brazilian told Sky -. Toloi touched the ball with his head first.”

Monitors — Italian on the pitch he preferred to stay away from the monitor as well. “I’m warned and I don’t want to miss a single game, so it’s better to avoid even getting close to the monitor. I haven’t seen it again afterwards, they tell me it could have been there, but I repeat I haven’t seen anything. I’m sincere.”

Comments — On the match, Gasperini comments: “If we had won, our chances would have increased, but we played a good match against an excellent team. We were coming from two victories, the defeat against Bologna was heavy. This performance gives us morale. We’ve been in the Europe area for 30 days, let’s try to stay there for the next 8 as well”. The Atalanta coach added that “I always compliment the Italian, even when he was in La Spezia. The untapped opportunity in the finale? Football is sometimes made up of centimeters. Muriel didn’t get there for a while: probably at that point we would have won the game ”. See also Spezia-Udinese | Sottil in the post-race: "Not bad and not very determined"

