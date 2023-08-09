Moments of tension on the pitch during the match between Monza and Milan in the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy. Two tough entrances by D’Ambrosio on Theo Hernandez and by Gagliardini on Leao led to a hint of a clash in midfield between the players of the two teams, after a handful from the Portuguese forward who sought confrontation with the former midfielder from ‘Inter, with their teammates who struggled to stop them. Yellow card for both by referee Marcenaro, before returning to calm in the friendly match in Monza.