Both countries have announced the dispatch of patrol boats to the coasts of the island of Jersey, a British island enclave located about 14 nautical miles from the Gallic coast. After Brexit, tension over fishing rights has grown due to protests from French sailors who have seen their access to this fish-rich area limited.

A dispute over fishing rights has been the cause of the increase in tension between the United Kingdom and France. The two countries have deployed patrol boats to ensure that their economic interests are respected in the area. The confrontation comes after the departure of the British from the European Union.

The center of the dispute is the island of Jersey, a semi-autonomous territory belonging to the United Kingdom despite being very close to the French coast. The French fishing boats have been protesting for days after considering that they are being restricted access to the rich schools of fish that are concentrated on the island, despite the fact that it is a historical capture site for these people, who come mostly from the Normandy coast.

France ordered the deployment of the Athos and Themi shipping lines, less than a day after Boris Johnson announced the departure of the ships HMS Severn and HMS Tamar to the area. The reaction that London carried out last Wednesday comes after the protest of more than 50 French fishing boats, which came to enter British waters illegally.

Without free movement, French fishermen are forced to pay for a license to fish in Jersey

These people no longer have free movement through these waters, nor freedom to catch fish as they have been enjoying in recent decades. It is one of the consequences of Brexit, which has taken the United Kingdom out of the single market enjoyed by the rest of the countries of the European Union.

French fishing vessels block Jersey’s St Helier harbor on Thursday, May 6, 2021. © Gary Grimshaw / AP

French fishing boats now need to pay for a license that allows them to enter these waters, something that they do not tolerate and that is a severe blow to their family economies, dependent on almost all of the fishing that is concentrated in this archipelago in front of their houses that However, it has not been under French sovereignty for centuries.

The fishermen have assured that their protest is peaceful and that “at no time” they tried to block the port of the city of St. Helier, the main city of the small island of Jersey. The British, however, have perceived these protests as a threat to the island’s economy.

France has assured that the deployment of its boats has been given in case the situation worsens and the protesting fishing boats find themselves in an emergency situation.

From the United Kingdom, criticism has been primed with Boris Johnson from the opposition, as they accuse him of raising tensions on a day when fundamental regional elections for the United Kingdom are being held and at a time when the conservative prime minister He has been singled out for several scandals, including the renovation of his apartment.

French ships block the only channel allowing access to the port, in St Helier, Jersey, on May 6, 2021. © Thomas Meany / Reuters

A dispute that is not new

Over the past few years there have been numerous episodes of friction in the past between French and British fishermen. The latest dispute, the first since the UK left the European Union, came after the island implemented new requirements that force fishermen to account for their previous work in Jersey waters in order to obtain a license to continue. operating there.

The Channel archipelago has had numerous protests against Paris, after several officials threatened to cut the electricity supply to the islands if the tension continued to rise and the requests of French fishermen were not heeded.

French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin warned on Tuesday that France was ready to take “retaliatory measures” and accused Jersey of delaying the issuance of licenses to French ships under the terms of the UK’s trade agreement with the European Union post-war. Brexit.

Fishing was one of the thorniest issues in the exit negotiations between the UK and the European Union during Brexit. And it is that the promise of enjoying greater exploitation rights for fishermen was one of the main assets of the supporters of leaving the Union before the referendum on Brexit in June 2016.

With Reuters and AP