Tension between China and Taiwan. Is a third world front opening? Beijing’s real target is the USA. Analyses

A third global front is opening up in an already very complex scenario.



Two ongoing wars, the one between Russia and Ukraine and the one between Israel and Palestine, ed one that could explode at any moment, between China and Taiwan, ancient Formosa or “nationalist China” which also has territorial claims on the continent. In these hours, 35 planes and 15 Chinese warships have surrounded the island, crossing the middle line of the strait, led by the aircraft carrier Shandong. As far as we know, this is one reaction to Taipei’s planning to purchase military drones for deterrence purposes.

The situation in the western Pacific Ocean is therefore very hot. Taiwan’s defense ministry said: “Our top brass has monitored the situation and tasked appropriate forces to respond.” For his part, Chinese spokesman Wu Qian pointed out that there is “a dangerous war situation” also due to the United States whose ships are stationed in the South China Sea. “The US first asks us for dialogue and then talks to Taiwan. The island issue is an internal matter that does not tolerate any external interference,” the spokesperson continued. A progressive party is currently leading Taiwan and the president is Tsai Ing-we, who is seen as smoke and mirrors by the Chinese. There will be elections in three months and this pushes for a muscular confrontation.

But if the situation on the field is very tense, at a diplomatic level there is intense activity. The day before yesterday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Washington where he met with national security advisor Jake Sullivan in view of a possible meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden in San Francisco.

The Washington Post he has little faith in Wang’s meeting, precisely because the interests between the US and China are very divergent. Beijing is very interested in pushing Washington to ease strong restrictions on technology exports to China. But returning to military operations, it should be noted that recent events are not new: Since the beginning of the month, China has sent 380 warplanes and 127 ships around Taiwan. This tension around the island may have several reasons. There Before is historical, namely that China is preparing to invade Taiwan by exploiting the global instability due to the two major conflicts underway.

There second hypothesis is that the Dragon is field testing its ability to counter the USA for a future invasion, not an immediate one. This is the thesis, for example, advocated by Wall Street Journal who pointed out that this time there was no solid convoy of political and nationalist propaganda. In short, now these would be real field exercises.

The particular orography of the former Portuguese island is in fact particularly hostile for the Chinese who would immediately find themselves – in the event of an invasion – having to face steep mountains and which would give the USA time to intervene in the conflict by defending the island. The new modern aircraft carrier Fujian should then enter into operation in 2025, which would allow a easier Chinese invasion and this is why the US has little time to restore a strategic balance.

