A group of women protest with the shields they took from the Mexico City police. Nayeli Cruz

The street altercations and the occupation of institutions that the federal government and that of the capital of Mexico are suffering these days by the most combative feminist groups have ended in a counterattack by the public powers that took place this Monday in several accusations. The head of the local government, Claudia Sheinbaum, appeared before the press to unmask the person who, she has said, finances the takeover of the headquarters of the Human Rights Commission, in which a handful of activists are still locked up. The Ministry of the Interior has accused the most radical among them of charging their companions, also victims, up to 3,000 pesos for bringing them to counseling services provided by the Government for free. The fed up seems to have spread in both parts and the confrontation in the marches in favor of the abortion, summoned this Monday, between protesters and policemen intensified in the streets of the center of the capital.

The protest of feminist groups, whose members have taken out their green handkerchiefs and confronted the police who prevented them from advancing, has registered agents injured, bonfires, destruction and the launching of smoke canisters. As on other occasions, these marches, led by emboldened young people who dress in black and cover their faces, have ended in clashes with the security forces and against the men of the media covering the demonstration. For days there have been concentrations in front of the National Palace of victims of gender violence and the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission, CNDH, is still occupied by these same groups.

In view of all this, representatives of the local and national government have come out on Monday to counterattack. The head of government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, has accused María Beatriz Gasca Acevedo, vice president of Human Resources of the subcontracting company Gin Group, of financing the activists who have taken over the CNDH, where a dozen feminists still remain. Sheinbaum has said that Gasca Acevedo is a woman of “high economic resources” who has been seen distributing food from a luxury car for the maintenance of the imprisoned, and has accused her of facilitating the auction of the paintings intervened in said institution .

In the monthly press conference offered by the Government, the director of the Justice System Support Unit, Paulina Téllez, has also accused some of these feminist groups of charging victims of gender violence for attending the services provided by this unit, completely free.

Indicated by Sheinbaum, Gasca Acevedo has been immediately removed from his functions in the company, which has separated himself from the support he has provided to the occupation groups. The reprisal has also published a letter in which it acknowledges that it has brought supplies to feminists and has called for the intervention of the administrations at all levels to eradicate violence against women, “legitimate and unpostponable” demands. She did not want to respond to the telephone call from this newspaper, but in her note she disassociated the company from its feminist activism. “My work and my professional performance and my professional achievements do not have to do with my convictions as a woman, with my feminist struggle or with my empathy towards the mothers of the disappeared.”

Sheinbaum has also mentioned that Gin Group has among its employees two former senior officials of the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto, such as Javier Treviño Cantú, who was Undersecretary of Education, and Rolando Zubirán Robert, at the time General Director of Strategic Sectors. The head of government has wondered about the links between this company and the latest feminist protests. Likewise, it has indicated that said company outsourcing is denounced for the sale of false invoices and tax evasion.

Mexico City is one of the few states in the country that has legalized abortion, but some rallies in front of the National Palace have heated up the atmosphere these days, already convulsed since the occupation of the CNDH headquarters in early September, an initiative that has broken the unity of some groups that starred in it. The members of Ni Una menos ended up leaving the headquarters days later after their confrontations with Bloque Negro, the group of hooded women where there have also been strong internal fissures when some of its members accuse other colleagues of having lost the sense of activism for consumption of strong drugs that lead to attitudes of great violence.

This morning, the director of the Justice System Support Unit, Paulina Téllez, accused some of these feminists of charging up to 3,000 pesos to other women who have also been victims of gender violence for directing them to the services provided by the Government for free or for making noise so that their cases gain media visibility. The Justice System Support Unit was created last year within the Ministry of the Interior to advise and accompany victims on their judicial journey at no cost. “We know that some of those women who collected money from them were inside the CNDH headquarters and are the same women who have occupied the Tlalpan toll booth today. We were aware that they were asking for money because some of the victims ventured to us when we treated them and told us that they did not know how they were going to be able to pay them, some are very threatened and scared. It breaks our hearts that some victims extort others ”, Téllez told this newspaper.

The Unit that Téllez directs is currently dealing with old cases, since 2016, in which some victims had not even had access to the investigation that is being followed in their legal cases. “Here we listen to everyone, it’s easy, you make an appointment and you listen to them. Last Thursday I spent six hours listening to many victims. It is not true that they have to resort to violence to do so. I do not limit their form of expression, but I think there are unnecessary things, ”said Téllez in reference to some episodes of violence. “In these meetings, it is clear who comes to be attended to and who to give the note. We are helping people who for years had not been assisted by any authority at any level ”, he added.

For its part, the National Commission against Violence against Women, Conavim, has given accommodation in its refuge network to about 60 people who took over the CNDH. Its president, Fabiola Alanís, has said that the claims of these activists had all been addressed for a long time and that the case of the release of the student Tania Elis, which they also requested, has been successfully resolved. The girl is already at liberty. “It has been a very emotional case.”