Apparently the Messi case is stuck. The player did not go to train this Monday as he had already missed the PCR control. Advised by his lawyers, Messi no longer considers himself a Barça player clinging to a exit clause that he considers to have exercised in a timely manner due to the special circumstances, with the Covid-19 background, from the 2019-20 season. Meanwhile, Barça, with the support of LaLiga, remains inflexible. Officially, you want to renew the player. If you want to leave, you must pay the 700 million clause of termination that establishes your contract. No one of Barça has confirmed even if they will open files to Messi for absent of the first days of work.

It is at this point that the figure of Jorge Messi. The player’s father, who was behind the shipment of the burofax, has planned land in Barcelona in the middle of the week. Jorge Messi has spoken by phone these days with Bartomeu and has proposed to find one agreed exit to the ugly end of his son at Barça. The meeting is considered decisive to know what is the next step in the Messi case. For now, a tension electric dominates the ambient.