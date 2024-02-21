A group of Taiwanese day trippers who wanted to take a boat trip experienced anxious moments on Monday when their ship was boarded by the Chinese coast guard. The boat, the King Xia, sailed with tourists near Dadan and Erdan, two tiny islands that are part of Taiwan's Kinmen archipelago. Although it is controlled by Taipei, it is only a few kilometers off the coast of mainland China. The skyline of the metropolis of Xiamen, dominated by skyscrapers, is clearly visible on the horizon.

The Chinese coast guard was on board for about half an hour, inspecting the itinerary and papers of the 11-member crew, while the 23 passengers nervously wondered whether they would be taken to the mainland, local media reported. But after the inspection, the ship was able to return to Kinmen with all tourists on board.

Taiwan's Kinmen, long a military area, is located opposite the Chinese city of Xiamen. A ferry covers the distance in half an hour. Photo Ann Wang/Reuters

Although the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense says it deliberately did not intervene to prevent escalation – and Taiwanese Prime Minister Chen Chien-jen also called for 'reasonableness' and 'fairness' afterwards – the incident contributes to tensions in the area.

These have increased considerably after two Chinese fishermen drowned last Wednesday following a pursuit by the Taiwanese coast guard. The fishermen are said to have been guilty of poaching. Two other crew members of the Chinese fishing vessel were arrested, but were allowed to return to the Chinese port city of Quanzhou on Tuesday. Relatives of the two killed fishermen arrived this week on Kinmen and demand clarificationChinese state media reported.

In response to that incident, the Chinese coast guard announced on Sunday to carry out inspections in the waters around Kinmen, “to protect the lives and property of fishermen.” Tuesday chased away the Taiwanese coast guard a ship from her Chinese counterpart that had come too close to Kinmen.

A family member of one of the two Chinese fishermen who drowned last week during a pursuit by the Taiwanese coast guard, arrived in Kinmen and spoke to the press there. Photo CNA via AFP

Presidential elections

In January, the presidential elections in Taiwan were won by Lai Ching-te, the current vice president, who advocates an independent course towards China. It was feared in advance that a Lai victory would lead to a strong reaction from Beijing, which views Taiwan as a renegade Chinese province that will sooner or later be reunited with the mother country. When then Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited the island in 2022, the People's Republic demonstrated with a large-scale military exercise that it could cut off Taiwan from the outside world.

