Tension on Peru’s border with Brazil in the presence of a caravan of hundreds of migrants, mostly Haitians, this day began to overflow with incidents between the Peruvian authorities and groups of people, including numerous women and children who crossed the border irregularly.

According to witnesses in the jungle region of Madre de Dios, a group of about 350 migrants forced the border crossing between the towns of Iñapari (Peru) and Assis (Brazil) in search of pursuing his plan to cross the Andean country and march north.

Among incidents that resulted in police charges, Tear gas shots and shoves The Peruvian Police returned a large part of the migrants, mostly Haitians, but also citizens of African countries such as Sierra Leone, Senegal and the Ivory Coast.

A group of people try to cross a police blockade after immigrants crossed the border from Brazil. Photo EFE

Another group stayed in the municipal stadium of Iñapari, mostly women, several of them pregnant, and small children, waiting for their situation to be resolved.

According to César González, a lay missionary and Spanish journalist who lives in the area, the tension soared early in the morning this Tuesday, after a night of torrential rain they hit the caravan camps on the Brazilian side of the border.

The large group approached the bridge where the border is located and managed to crossThis triggered the authorities’ reaction with episodes of violence that also affected “women and children.”

Throughout the morning of incidents, the caravan was divided into two groups and one, made up of the vast majority of men, was taken back to Brazil and remains in the border area.

Another remains in Peru, although little by little the migrants are also being returned to their point of origin.

Separated by the border

“One of the problems now is that several of the men who have returned have to their wives and children on the other side of the border and they are claiming to meet with them. They are also afraid of leaving their wives alone, who are in the stadium, and being sent back but without the money they carry. I understand that it is their experience when crossing borders, that they are abused and robbed, “said González.

Fabio Pontes, a Brazilian journalist who operates in the area, also reported to Efe that the situation is “very tough” and that it shot up after “a night of heavy rain in which they had no shelter or safe human conditions.”

Approximately 350 Haitians crossed the Friendship Bridge from Brazil to enter Peru. Photo EFE

“They are all agglomerated in the midst of a pandemic due to covid-19. It is a complicated situation for these people, most of whom worked in southern Brazil but the crisis of the pandemic has forced them to go out and look for other destinations. They don’t want to go to Peru they want to cross to get to Mexico, USA, Canada or go home, “he added.

The day of tension exhibits the need for a “political” solution to this situation, according to Father Paco, a priest of Spanish origin with 50 years of missionary experience in Brazil, for whom what is happening on the border is “very very sad”.

“Here they are now waiting for a solution, which has to be political and governmental, because the border is officially closed by covid-19 and that is why they are not allowed to pass, at least officially,” he told Efe.

In this sense, the missionary pointed out that the negotiations are expected to “be quick”, since people “can’t take it anymore and the nerves are many “.

“The urgent thing now is to push the authorities to leave a humanitarian corridor. They only want to cross Peru. And now we hear that there are more people coming to this crossing, people who are looking for a better life to return to their country, and it is terrible. And it is also terrible how they are treated. For example, fuel trucks do cross the closed border, but people do not, “he lamented.

Impending conflict

That request was also made by the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Maldonado, who warned of an imminent serious “social conflict” over this crisis.

According to a statement issued by the vicariate, the migrants report that their intention is only that Peru the let cross the border to be able to continue their trip, and they even say that if the authorities enable a mode of transport, they themselves would pay for that service.

“We urge regional and national government authorities, and especially the Chancellery of the Republic to find the formula that allows respond immediately to this emergency, avoiding a serious social conflict that adds to the serious problems we already have, “urged the religious organization.

On Monday, the Assis mayor’s office told Efe that the governor of Acre, Gladson Cameli, contacted the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to “manage a request of a humanitarian nature, through diplomatic channels” that authorizes the entry into Peruvian territory of the immigrants.

