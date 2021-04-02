A car hit a barricade in front of the US Capitol on Friday afternoon, in a new episode of tension that put the government and security forces on alert.

Two policemen were injured in what was quickly considered an “attack”. The driver of the vehicle was shot and died shortly thereafter, local media reported.

The Capitol complex, in the center of the capital, was closed and put into maximum alert.

Capitol Police reported the incident occurred at a checkpoint near the complex, which houses Congress and other administrative buildings. Initially, the three injured, the two officers and the driver, were transferred to a hospital.

The incident comes at a critical time, as Washington remains on edge nearly three months after it a mob of armed insurgents will storm the Capitol while Congress voted to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

A policeman next to the car that rammed a barricade in the vicinity of the Capitol. Photo: AP

Capitol Police say someone “drove into two USCP officers.” Initially, it was reported that the suspect had been arrested.

LAgents told the AP that the suspect was shot and taken to hospital in critical condition.

One of the injured officers was taken in a police car to the hospital. The other was transported by emergency medical teams, officials said.

The United States Capitol complex was closed after the shooting. Staff were informed that could not enter or leave the buildings.

A heavy police presence was deployed in the area following the incident. Photo: AFP

The incident occurred about 300 feet from the building’s entrance, on the Senate side of the Capitol. The fencing that prevented the transit of vehicles near that area had recently been removed, as the Capitol has begun to open up after the January 6 riots.

The security checkpoint is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays. Congress is currently in recess.

A video posted on the Internet showed a dark-colored sedan crashing into a barrier of vehicles and a police K9 inspecting the vehicle. Law enforcement and paramedics could be seen treating at least one unidentified person.

President Joe Biden I had just left the White House for Camp David when the incident occurred. As usual, he was traveling with a member of the National Security Council staff who was to brief him on the incident.

Source: AFP, AP and ANSA